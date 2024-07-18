[Watch] IKEA Malaysia: Where Bahasa Melayu Shines Bright and Proud

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where global brands often prioritize English, IKEA Malaysia is making waves by putting Bahasa Malaysia front and centre in its stores.

The Swedish furniture giant has been lauded for its decision to use a larger font for Malay signage, ensuring it stands taller than the English translations.

This thoughtful gesture has not gone unnoticed, sparking a wave of admiration across social media.

Adding to the chorus of approval, user @temp_chong commented, “IKEA is a company that prioritizes ‘immersion’ within the country. I’ve been to IKEA in Jakarta, and Bahasa Indonesia is the main language there too. From KL to Johor in Malaysia, Bahasa Melayu is prioritized.

“If you Google IKEA in Japan, you’ll see that the local language is also given priority there. But it’s sad that some Malaysian-owned companies prioritize English. Sometimes, you don’t even see Bahasa Melayu in malls. Only foreign malls like AEON and IKEA give it importance.”

@sarkism lamented it is unfortunate that many Malays themselves feel embarrassed to speak and use Bahasa Melayu.

Despite government documents being required in Bahasa Melayu, many events and ceremonies are conducted predominantly in English.

This irony highlights the ongoing struggle to elevate the status of the national language in all facets of life.

A Bold Embrace of Cultural Identity and Inclusivity

As IKEA Malaysia continues to champion Bahasa Melayu with every sign, it’s clear that this is more than just a business decision.

It’s a heartfelt commitment to honouring the rich linguistic heritage of Malaysia, one sign at a time.

Because the national language is a crucial part of the social fabric, giving Bahasa Melayu the prominence it deserves is a powerful statement of pride, respect and inclusivity.

Bila kita cakap & faham bahasa dorg.



Them: Wah, inilah Malaysia harmoni, hidup sejagat.



Bila suh cakap bahasa Malaysia, guna bahasa Malaysia.



Them: Inilah Malaysia sampai bila nak maju, hidup kebelakang guna bahasa tiada kemajuan.



Perati jugak perangai diorg ni https://t.co/9PZlXibsAS — Zarif (@ZarifSyahmi) May 24, 2024

This decision is especially significant because proficiency in the national language remains an emotive issue, with many Malaysians still lacking fluency in Bahasa Melayu.

Hopefully, this approach will be a beacon for other businesses operating in Malaysia’s multicultural environment and inspire people to improve their Malay language skills.

Balik jogging, nampak pamphlet ni kat pintu kereta.



Aku org Malaysia. Kita orang Malaysia. Guna lah Bahasa Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/bgbFp4sI4F — Elle Fara (@elle_fara) December 23, 2023

