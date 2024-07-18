NUBE Calls For Government Intervention Amidst Alleged Disparity And Neglect

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a poignant letter posted on the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) Facebook page, the union’s secretary-general, J Solomon, raised awareness of the alleged mistreatment of 250 members.

NUBE states these bank employees have been denied essential medical facilities due to the employer’s alleged failure to make the required contributions.

The union’s claims paint a picture of stark disparity within the banking industry. NUBE asserts that while the average bank employee earns a modest RM42,000 annually, the bank’s CEO allegedly takes home a staggering RM7.4 million annually – a difference of 177 times the average worker’s salary.

The union further alleges that between 2021 and 2023, the CEO’s pay increased by 82%, while bank staff only received raises ranging from 15% to 18%.

A Tale of Two Tiers

In light of these alleged inequalities, NUBE has called upon the government to investigate the plight of the M40 and B40 workers within the banking sector.

The union’s heartfelt plea aims to illuminate the struggles faced by these employees, who form the backbone of the industry yet seem to be left behind in terms of compensation and benefits.

The union’s claims remind us of the importance of fair labour practices and the need for open dialogue between employers and employees to address any concerns or disparities.

While NUBE’s allegations are serious, it is essential to note that the bank and its CEO have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

In an attempt to obtain a balanced perspective on the matter, we contacted the bank in question for comments on NUBE’s allegations.

However, the bank had not responded to our request for a statement at the time of publication.

Collective Bargaining: A Key Tool for Ensuring Fair Treatment

NUBE represents over 20,000 clerical and related staff in the banking and financial sector and is committed to improving its members’ working conditions through collective bargaining.

NUBE, which has a significant presence in the industry, negotiates with employers on its members’ behalf to secure better employment terms, including wages, benefits, and working hours.

The union believes that collective bargaining is a crucial tool in ensuring fair treatment and protecting the rights of bank employees.

Throughout its history, NUBE has organized various protests and industrial actions.

These have led to significant changes in the Malaysian banking industry, including improved worker rights and working conditions.

