Malaysia’s High-Rise, High-Risk: Confronting The Decay Of Ageing Buildings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is facing a looming crisis as its high-rise apartments and offices, once symbols of the nation’s rapid development, are now showing signs of deterioration due to age and lack of proper maintenance.

With an estimated two-thirds of the country’s existing buildings expected to remain in use until 2050, experts are warning of the urgent need for refurbishment and modernisation.

The challenges surrounding the upkeep of these ageing structures are multifaceted, ranging from financial constraints to regulatory hurdles and sustainability concerns.

As time takes its toll on these buildings, the risks associated with neglect and inadequate maintenance are becoming increasingly apparent.

Begitulah culture Malaysia. Tiada istilah maintenance. Bila sudah viral baru boleh repair. https://t.co/vxc9TktYzw — Faris|K (@_kesatria) July 5, 2024

A Financial and Structural Nightmare

Many of these buildings are now facing issues such as water leaks, faulty air conditioning systems, and structural deterioration.

If left unchecked, these problems could lead to more serious consequences down the line.

The financial burden of refurbishment is a major obstacle for many building owners and residents.

With limited funds available for maintenance and upgrades, many are struggling to keep up with the growing demands of their ageing properties.

This has led to a vicious cycle of neglect, further exacerbating the issues at hand.

Bila ada pemilik rumah flat, mula sewakan rumah dia, tunggu je la 2-3 tahun lepas tu. Kawasan tu akan jadi masalah. Nak sewakan tak ada masalah, cuma kalau boleh brief dulu kepada penyewa tentang house rule setempat. Tu belum lagi culas bayar maintenance fees. https://t.co/v5rj3f6qle — MSS  (@lehkewl) May 16, 2023

Addressing the Urgency of Refurbishing Malaysia’s Ageing Buildings

Regulatory challenges also play a significant role in the current predicament.

While bylaws exist to ensure the proper maintenance of buildings, enforcing these regulations and aligning older structures with current standards has proven to be a complex and often onerous task.

Sustainability is another key concern when it comes to refurbishing ageing buildings.

With the pressing need to reduce energy consumption and minimise environmental impact, experts are calling for the adoption of more eco-friendly practices and technologies in the refurbishment process.

As the clock ticks on Malaysia’s ageing buildings, the need for action has never been more urgent.

Industry leaders, government bodies, and the public must come together to address this critical issue head-on.

By prioritising refurbishment and modernisation efforts, Malaysia can ensure the safety, longevity, and sustainability of its built environment for generations to come.

Tackling the Challenges of Ageing Buildings in Malaysia

The recent roundtable discussion hosted by Nippon Paint Malaysia, which brought together experts from various sectors, is a step in the right direction.

By fostering collaboration and dialogue among key stakeholders, such initiatives can help pave the way for more effective solutions to the challenges at hand.

Tay Sze Tuck, General Manager of Nippon Paint Malaysia, emphasised the importance of rejuvenating aged properties, stating, “As buildings age, they inevitably experience deterioration, which is made worse by neglect and environmental factors. Insufficient upkeep threatens the building’s stability and diminishes its market value.”

Waterproofing issues emerged as a major pain point at the roundtable, with the panel attributing frequent problems to poor workmanship and subpar product quality.

Tay stressed the importance of effective waterproofing solutions, noting that 80% of building defects stem from these issues.

The discussion also touched on the financial constraints faced by private buildings, with Ishak Ismail, president of Malaysian Institute of Property & Facility Managers (MIPFM), emphasising the need for alternative sources of income, such as renting out rooftop gardens or creating co-working spaces.

Painting the Town Green: Industry heavyweights from Nippon Paint, REHDA, MIPFM, RISM, PAM, and the real estate sector gather to tackle the monumental task of breathing new life into Malaysia’s ageing buildings. (Pix: Nippon Paint Malaysia)

Key to Longevity and Energy Efficiency in Buildings

The panel unanimously agreed that investing in quality construction materials and workmanship is crucial for the longevity and sustainability of buildings.

Adzman Shah Mohd Ariffin, past president of Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), highlighted the importance of implementing anti-efflorescence systems to prevent premature ageing.

Sarly Adre Sarkum, former president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), has raised concerns about the lack of priority given to building maintenance within Malaysian culture.

He stressed the difficulties in bringing older buildings up to current standards, despite the presence of regulatory bylaws.

As the roundtable drew to a close, the focus shifted towards creating more sustainable buildings by reducing energy wastage.

Nippon Paint’s heat-resistant coatings were highlighted as innovative solutions that can reduce surface temperatures and lower energy expenditure.

READ MORE: Revamping Retail: Nippon Paint And PPK Malaysia Join Forces To Future-Proof Shopping Malls

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.