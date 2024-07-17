The Tragic Demise Of Nur Farah Kartini: What We Know So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The nation is reeling from the devastating news of the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, a 25-year-old former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

Her body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, on Monday evening (15 July).

Nur Farah Kartini, a native of Miri, Sarawak, was reported missing on 10 July, just days before her lifeless body was found.

The last time she was seen, she wore corporate attire—a blue dress, a headscarf, and black trousers—and was believed to have gone missing after returning a rental car.

The victim was allegedly strangled before she was drowned in a nearby ditch at the oil palm plantation.

Shocking Revelation: The suspect is a Police Officer

The Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, revealed that the suspect, a civil servant who was in a relationship with the victim, was arrested on Tuesday morning (16 July).

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation.

The investigation then took a shocking turn with the revelation that the suspect in custody was a member of the police force.

The 26-year-old suspect is a lance corporal stationed at the Slim River Police Station in Tanjung Malim and has served in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for five years.

Challenges in the Post-Mortem Examination

The post-mortem examination has been complicated by the state of decomposition of the victim’s body, particularly in the chest and face areas.

The Forensic Pathology Experts at Sungai Buloh Hospital require the results of laboratory analyses on several biological samples taken from the body before they can determine the cause of death.

Nur Farah Kartini is expected to be buried in Pekan, Pahang, after being claimed by her family members today (17 July).

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, police will be deploying its scuba unit (Forensic Unit) and the K9 Unit (Canine Detection Unit) to the location where the body of Nur Farah Kartini was discovered.

A Nation in Mourning

As the investigation continues, the nation mourns the loss of a bright young woman with a promising future.

Nur Farah Kartini was an exemplary student, having achieved a CGPA of 4.0 during her time at UPSI.

Condolences pour in nationwide, with many expressing their heartfelt sympathies.

Begitu rendah nilai manusiawi apabila harga diri seseorang ibarat tiada nilai.



Tenanglah dikau disane… Allahyarham Nur Farah Kartini



إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Al fatihah ( dibaca ) — 라진 (@zynjamal94) July 16, 2024

Her friends and family remember her as a kind, intelligent, and driven individual with a passion for education and a desire to make a difference in the world.

As we await further developments in the investigation, our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nur Farah Kartini, and we hope that justice will be served for this bright young life cut short.

