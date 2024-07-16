Teoh Beng Hock Supporters To Bill Government After Police Clash At Parliament

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement (TBH-ADA) faced an unexpected and violent police blockade during the final leg of their Walk of Justice.

They demand Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail compensate for the damaged necklace and cover medical treatment for the injured female member.

“It is shocking that a government, which began its journey on the streets advocating for reform, now condones such actions against citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly,” said Ng Yap Hwa, chairperson of TBH-ADA.

The association is also considering legal actions against the police officers involved in the incident.

“We do not rule out the possibility of taking legal actions against the police officers involved in the violent actions,” Ng added.

Chaos at Parliament

The march, intended as a peaceful tribute to Teoh and other victims of custodial deaths, was led by Teoh’s sister, Lee Lan.

The group was intercepted by police forming a human barrier just 100 meters from the Parliament gates around 10 am.

What began as a solemn march quickly turned chaotic as the group insisted on submitting their memorandum at the Parliament gates.

Participants were manhandled and pushed to the ground, including Lee Lan, who cried out in pain after falling.

Another female member of the organizing committee suffered a particularly harrowing ordeal when a police officer grabbed her collar, choking her and breaking her necklace, leaving marks on her neck.

Despite the setback, the TBH-ADA remains resolute and is urging the public to continue supporting the justice movement.

This evening (16 July), memorial services will be held to honour Teoh Beng Hock and other victims of custodial deaths.

The riverside memorial will take place at 6 pm at the bridge next to the Bar Council office, followed by the Teoh Beng Hock memorial night at 8 pm at the KL and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

Pakatan Harapan Faces Backlash for Silence

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians face mounting criticism for their silence now that they are in power, starkly contrasting their vocal support for justice in the past.

During their time in opposition, many PH leaders were ardent advocates for transparency and accountability, often condemning police brutality and calling for justice for victims like Teoh.

Their silence now, as part of the ruling government, has not gone unnoticed.

PKR leader and current Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who tweeted in 2009 in support of Teoh, is among those under ‘scrutiny’.

suddenly cried in the car, after tapau-ing some dinner and dvds tadi, thinking about how teoh beng hock was to be married today… — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) July 16, 2009

To be fair, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of the PH coalition, will hold a memorial for Teoh Beng Hock.

This effort shows that some within the ruling coalition are still committed to honouring Teoh’s legacy and seeking justice for his untimely death.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the incident and assured that he would meet with the family soon to review their memorandum.

Anwar’s response is a significant gesture.

It addresses the grievances of Teoh’s family and the broader public and seeks justice and accountability.

Background on Teoh’s Case

Teoh was a political aide to Selangor state executive councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah.

In July 2009, he was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office after being interrogated overnight.

His death sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, as many believed he was a victim of custodial abuse.

Despite multiple inquiries and investigations, his death remains unresolved, and no one has been held accountable.

The incident highlighted issues of police brutality and the need for reform within law enforcement agencies in Malaysia.

