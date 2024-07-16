Teachers Lead By Example: Donating Half Their Salaries To Raise Over RM200,000 For School Hall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a remarkable display of dedication and generosity, the 17 teachers of SJK (C) Tche Min in Sungai Pelek, Selangor, donated at least half of their monthly salaries to support the construction of a new multipurpose school hall.

As school deputy headmaster Teoh Lee Keng revealed to TRP, their collective effort has raised over RM200,000, including donations they collected from others.

“The generosity of our teachers deeply touches us,” said Teoh. “Their sacrifice and dedication inspire us all and remind us of the importance of investing in our children’s future.”

“Since starting this fundraising initiative in April, our teachers have gone above and beyond, not only contributing their own money but also rallying support from the community.”

This substantial sum contributed significantly to the total funds raised during the Tiger Sin Chew Chinese Education Charity Concert (Tiger Sin Chew CECC), held at the school on Sunday (14 July).

Building Dreams, One Brick at a Time: SJK (C) Tche Min Surpasses RM3 Million Goal

The concert, one of 10 shows held across Malaysia as part of the 2024 Tiger Sin Chew CECC programme, marks a special milestone, celebrating 30 years of bringing communities together to enhance educational facilities in selected schools nationwide.

The SJK (C) Tche Min event was a resounding success, reflecting the Chinese community’s unwavering commitment to pooling educational resources.

168 tables were sold for the dinner, gathering the communities of Sungai Pelek for a spectacular night of entertainment and raising an impressive total of RM3,175,034.88, including a generous donation of RM100,000 from the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister and Sepang MP, presented the mock cheque, which Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han and Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran witnessed.

The funds raised will replace the original school hall, built in 1937, with a modern multipurpose facility that will serve the students and the local community.

The school plans to open its new space for public events and functions, further strengthening the bond between the institution and the people it serves.

The event exceeded expectations, raising a staggering RM3,175,034.88, bolstered by a substantial RM100,000 contribution from the Housing and Local Government Ministry, ultimately surpassing the original RM3 million goal. (Pix: SJK (C) Tche Min)

“Brewing” Success: Tiger Beer’s 30-Year Legacy of Supporting Education and Uniting Communities

Since its inception in 1994, the Tiger Sin Chew CECC has raised over RM413 million, benefiting 542 schools across Malaysia.

This year, Tiger Beer has also collaborated with trade partners, such as coffee shops, to host Fundraiser Nights, engaging all community levels in fundraising initiatives.

Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia, emphasized the event’s importance in uniting local communities and celebrating the “Joy of True Togetherness” over the past three decades.

“As a company committed to progressive and responsible operations, we understand that our growth is deeply connected with the well-being of our communities,” she said.

