Remembering The Cruise Muhibbah: Malaysia’s Forgotten Ferry Tale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an era before budget airlines and high-speed rail, the Malaysian government embarked on an ambitious project to bring its people closer together.

The year was 1982, and the brainchild of then-Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was about to take shape as a passenger ferry that would forever be etched in the memories of those who experienced it.

The Cruise Muhibbah, officially registered in Port Klang, Selangor, was more than just a mode of transportation.

It symbolised unity, a floating testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening the bonds between Peninsular Malaysia and the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Purchased from Helsinki, Finland, for RM50 million, the ferry was a dream come true for many Malaysians who longed for an affordable and convenient way to traverse the South China Sea.

A Floating Symbol of Unity: The Cruise Muhibbah’s Maiden Voyage

As the Cruise Muhibbah set sail on its maiden voyage on 31 August 1986, after being officially launched by the Sultan of Pahang at the Kuantan Port, it carried with it the hopes and aspirations of a nation.

The ferry’s name, “Muhibbah,” which means “a feeling of friendship, camaraderie” in Malay, perfectly encapsulated the project’s spirit – to foster a sense of togetherness among the people of Malaysia.

With a capacity of 600 to 650 passengers and the ability to carry up to 240 cars or 40 trailer trucks, the Cruise Muhibbah was a marvel of its time.

Its seven decks had various amenities, including restaurants, cafeterias, a swimming pool, a disco, meeting rooms, and cabins that could accommodate up to four people.

More Than a Ferry: The Cruise Muhibbah’s Journey of Unity and Friendship

The ferry even had a surau for Muslim passengers to perform their prayers during the journey.

But the Cruise Muhibbah was more than just a floating hotel.

The two-day journey from Kuantan to Kota Kinabalu was filled with activities for passengers of all ages, from children’s drawing competitions and traditional dance performances to religious lectures and sporting events.

It was where memories were made, friendships were forged, and cultures intertwined.

It was a microcosm of Malaysian society, where people from all walks of life came together to celebrate their differences and embrace their shared identity.

The ferry’s impact on popular culture was also significant, as it was featured in the beloved 1980s Malaysian film “Mr. OS.”

The movie showcased the Cruise Muhibbah as a symbol of adventure and unity, further cementing its place in Malaysians’ hearts and minds.

A Dream Extinguished: The Tragic End of Malaysia’s Ambitious Ferry Project

Tragically, on 18 October 1987, the Cruise Muhibbah’s journey was cut short by a fire that engulfed its main engine room.

Though all 300 passengers and 40 vehicles on board were safely evacuated, the incident marked the beginning of the end for Malaysia’s ferry tale.

The high operating costs and the ferry’s age proved to be insurmountable challenges, and in 1989, the Cruise Muhibbah service was discontinued.

Today, as airfare prices soar during peak travel seasons, one can’t help but wonder if a service like the Cruise Muhibbah could have provided a much-needed alternative for those travelling between Peninsular Malaysia and Borneo.

The ferry’s brief existence serves as a reminder of when the nation dared to dream big and when the government sought to unite its people through innovative solutions and a shared sense of purpose.

Though the Cruise Muhibbah may be gone, its legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of those who experienced its magic.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.