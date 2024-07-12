Malaysian And Uyghur Activists Call For Action Against Islamophobia At UN Forum

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mohd Khairul Anwar Ismail, a Malaysian activist, addressed the 56th United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Switzerland, on 5 July in a heartfelt plea for unity and action.

He called for a concerted effort to combat Islamophobia in Asia.

His speech, titled “Countering Islamophobia in Asia: From Awareness to Action,” shed light on the plight of Muslim minorities across the region and the urgent need for countries to stand together in protecting their rights.

Mohd Khairul Anwar began by highlighting Malaysia’s unique position as a multi-religious country, where Muslims comprise 60% of the population.

In comparison, the remaining 40% follow Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, and other faiths.

The former vice president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) emphasized the importance of creating an environment where all citizens can live in peace and harmony, enjoying equal rights regardless of their religious beliefs.

Persecution of Uyghurs as One of the Most Severe Instances of Islamophobia

Drawing attention to the persecution faced by Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Arakan region, Ismail noted that Malaysia currently hosts more than two hundred thousand Rohingya refugees who fled the violence.

He also touched upon the rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India and the need to maintain a strong relationship with the Hindu community in Malaysia.

However, it was the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang that Ismail described as one of the most severe instances of Islamophobia.

He spoke of the mass internment of Uyghurs in “re-education camps,” where they were subjected to forced labour, sterilizations, and torture – a systematic persecution recognized as genocide by various international bodies and countries.

Historical Roots and Systemic Nature of Islamophobia

Abdulhakim Idris, a Uyghur expert on the topic, provided further insights into systemic and historic Islamophobic policies.

Abdulhakim highlighted the findings of a report titled “Islamophobia in China and Attitudes of Muslim Countries,” which analyzes the Chinese regime’s efforts to “Sinicize” Islam and Muslims under its rule since 1949.

The Executive Director of the Center for Uyghur Studies (CFU) further emphasized that Islamophobia in China has long historical and cultural roots, stemming from the xenophobic inclination in Chinese culture and the state’s prejudice and hatred against Muslims.

He noted that the rise of ultra-nationalism in China has further exacerbated the discrimination and repression of religions deemed foreign to Chinese culture, including Islam and Christianity.

Islamophobic Policies Targeting Other Muslim Groups

Speaking in a panel discussion, he also shed light on the Chinese authorities’ criminalization of Islamic practices and traditions in Xinjiang (also known as East Turkestan), the demolition and conversion of mosques, and the forced “Sinicization” of Uyghur customs and traditions.

Abdulhakim, who works closely with Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and has met with Malaysian political leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, pointed out that the Chinese government’s Islamophobic policies have spread to other Muslim groups in China.

Abdulhakim (centre) and Mohd Khairul Anwar at the panel discussion. (Pix: CFU)

They included the Hui Muslims, as evidenced by the recent clashes over the demolition of the historic Najiaying Mosque in Yunnan Province.

Abdulhakim also highlighted the ongoing religious persecution of Uyghur Muslims, noting that no Uyghur Muslim was able to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage this year, and the celebration of Eid al-Adha was reduced mainly to mere show-offs.

He concluded by emphasizing that China is the most Islamophobic country in the world today, based on the policies and practices of the Chinese authorities.

Moving from Awareness to Action

The panel discussion highlights the urgent need to address Islamophobia, particularly in China.

The panel discussion also emphasised the importance of moving from awareness to action in combating Islamophobia and protecting the rights of Muslim minorities across the region.

As the international community grapples with the issue of Islamophobia, the voices of activists like Mohd Khairul Anwar Ismail and experts like Abdulhakim Idris are a clarion call for unity and action.

Their tireless efforts to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of oppressed Muslim communities demonstrate the power of collective action in the face of injustice and persecution.

Balancing Economic Ties with China and Addressing Uyghur Issue

It is essential to note that the Malaysian government finds itself in a delicate position when addressing the Uyghur issue in China.

As a nation with strong economic ties to China, Malaysia must balance its desire to speak out against human rights abuses with maintaining a positive relationship with its largest trading partner.

This balancing act is further complicated by China’s increasing global assertiveness and willingness to use economic leverage to silence criticism of its policies.

Many countries, including Malaysia, have hesitated to take a firm stance on the Uyghur issue for fear of jeopardizing their economic interests.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Malaysia has managed to maintain good diplomatic ties with China, as evidenced by the recent visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the country.

