Betrayal In Bangkok: Man Kidnapped And Extorted By Trusted Friend For RM50K

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 37-year-old Malaysian has become the latest victim in a string of kidnappings orchestrated by the very people he once trusted.

His story, one of friendship, betrayal, and ultimate rescue, has come to light following his safe return to Malaysia yesterday, thanks to the efforts of the Malaysian Humanitarian Organisation (MHO).

Speaking at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the victim recounted the chilling tale of how a seemingly innocent invitation from an old friend, someone he had known for over a decade, plunged him into a nightmare he never could have imagined.

“He invited me out for dinner and then asked me to join him in Bangkok for a religious ceremony and a vacation,” he recalled, his voice trembling with emotion.

“He promised to cover all my expenses, so I accepted his offer, even though no return ticket was provided,” Kosmo quoted him as saying.

Law’s Harrowing Ordeal from Bangkok to Myanmar

Trusting in the bond of friendship, Law boarded a flight to Bangkok on 7 May, unaware he was walking into a carefully laid trap.

It was only after accepting a drink from his companion and subsequently losing consciousness that the true horror of his situation began to unfold.

When he awoke, Law found himself not in the vibrant streets of Bangkok but in the unfamiliar territory of Mae Sot, Myanmar, at the mercy of five menacing figures demanding a ransom of RM50,000 from his wife.

“I tried to contact my friends but could not,” Law shared.

“It hurts me to think that it was my friends who planned to kidnap me.”

The physical injuries he sustained, evident in the marks on his neck and wrist, pale in comparison to the emotional scars left by this profound betrayal.

MHO Warns Against Paying Ransom: A Dangerous Gamble That Risks Lives

MHO, whose efforts secured Law’s safe return, said his story is a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking behind even the most familiar faces.

The organization also strongly advises against paying ransom in such situations, as it can complicate rescue efforts and does not guarantee the victim’s release.

“Paying ransom may seem like the quickest way to ensure the safety of your loved one, but it often leads to further complications,” an MHO spokesperson stated.

“Not only does it encourage the kidnappers to continue their criminal activities, but it also puts the victim at greater risk. There have been numerous cases where the ransom was paid, yet the victim was not released or, in some tragic instances, was even harmed.”

The Lure of False Promises: Malaysians Falling Prey to Human Trafficking in Myanmar

In recent years, a growing number of Malaysians have fallen victim to human trafficking schemes, finding themselves trapped in Myanmar and forced to work as slaves for criminal gangs.

Many of these victims are lured by false promises of lucrative job opportunities, only to find themselves in a nightmarish situation with no means of escape.

This alarming trend highlights the need for increased vigilance and awareness.

Malaysians are urged to be cautious when considering job offers abroad, especially those that seem too good to be true.

It’s crucial to research any potential employer thoroughly and to be wary of offers that require travel to unfamiliar or high-risk locations.

READ MORE: Malaysian Slave Labour Forced To Eat Rat Meat While In Myanmar

READ MORE: Malaysian Slave Labourers In Myanmar Saw Woman From KL Who Went Missing Five Months Ago

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.