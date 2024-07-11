Activist M. Mytheyar Continues Hunger Strike Against Airport Privatization

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The sun rises and sets, yet pro-Palestinian activist M. Mytheyar remains resolute in his hunger strike.

His protest in front of the parliament building is a call to action against the government’s plan to privatize Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and a poignant display of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Mytheyar, a native of Tanjung Malim, Perak, has vowed to continue his strike until the government cancels the proposed takeover by global investment firm BlackRock.

Mytheyar. Setiap kali tak kisah demo kecil atau besar asal pasal Palestin, dia akan turun. Hari ini dia nekad, mogok lapar gesa Kerajaan batal BlackRock dlm penswastaan MAHB. Pada kita yang masih tk boikot , kita harus malu..#saveGaza#tolakBlackRock pic.twitter.com/EoO4TNcESC — Rafique Rashid (@rafiquerashid_) July 10, 2024

Malaysiakini reported that the Sekretariat Solidarti Palestin (SSP) continues to stand firmly behind Mytheyar, with spokespersons Amir Hadi and Nur Hafizah emphasizing the importance of his actions.

They described Mytheyar’s hunger strike as a beacon of hope for all those who believe in the Palestinian cause.

“His sacrifice serves as a reminder that we must never remain silent in the face of injustice,” said SSP.

Mytheyar’s Unbreakable Spirit

As the days wear on, concerns for Mytheyar’s health have begun to mount, yet the activist remains undeterred.

Mytheyar, 46, said he would continue this hunger strike for as long as it takes, as the suffering of the Palestinian people and the integrity of the nation’s infrastructure are far too important to ignore.

Amidst growing concerns for Mytheyar’s well-being as his hunger strike continues, fellow activist Tian Chua has taken to Facebook to update the protester’s condition.

In a heartening post, the former PKR vice president affirmed that despite the physical toll of his ongoing demonstration, Mytheyar’s spirit remains unbroken.

Before his hunger strike, Mytheyar had been a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause, urging his fellow Indians to speak out against the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

His unwavering commitment to this issue has garnered praise from the Malay community, who have lauded his efforts to bridge the gap between the two communities and unite them to support a common cause.

