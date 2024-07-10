Will Nicholas Tse Leap From KLCC? Fans Await With Bated Breath
Amidst the buzz, whispers of his next big project, “New Police Story 2,” have fans and media buzzing excitedly. But will Tse be bringing his high-octane stunts to the iconic KLCC?
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Nicholas Tse, the Hong Kong actor who can do it all—from singing to cooking to kicking butt on the big screen—is making waves again.
His latest venture, “Customs Frontline,” directed by the legendary Herman Yau, has action fans on the edge of their seats.
On Tuesday (9 July), Tse touched down in Malaysia to promote the film, engaging with the media and meeting legions of die-hard fans.
But it wasn’t just about “Customs Frontline.”
Tse Teases Thrilling “New Police Story 2” Stunts at Petronas Twin Towers
Rumours are swirling that Tse’s next project, “New Police Story 2,” is gearing up for production. And the burning question on everyone’s lips:
Will Tse bring his daredevil stunts to Malaysia’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers?
When asked if he would consider filming in Malaysia, Tse didn’t shy away.
Tse expressed his enthusiasm for incorporating a daring stunt in his next movie, stating that if the Malaysian government permits, he would climb to the top of the Petronas Twin Towers and skydive.
Tse, who starred alongside Jackie Chan in “New Police Story,” has a history of performing thrilling stunts, which adds to the speculation.
Could we see Tse leaping from the heights of KLCC?
Only time will tell, but one thing’s sure: adrenaline and excitement follow wherever Tse goes.
Thrilling Fans in Malaysia with Special Appearances
The excitement didn’t stop at the press conference.
Tse and Yau made special appearances at Pavilion KL and TRX, where they were thronged by eager fans.
The crowd had gathered hours before the scheduled appearance, eagerly awaiting the chance to glimpse their beloved stars.
The atmosphere was electric, with fans chanting the celebrities’ names and holding up signs expressing their adoration.
The duo graciously interacted with their fans, signing autographs, posing for selfies, and exchanging warm greetings.
Tse mentioned that he had enjoyed eating durian and bak kut teh while in Malaysia, which delighted the local fans.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.