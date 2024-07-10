Will Nicholas Tse Leap From KLCC? Fans Await With Bated Breath

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nicholas Tse, the Hong Kong actor who can do it all—from singing to cooking to kicking butt on the big screen—is making waves again.

His latest venture, “Customs Frontline,” directed by the legendary Herman Yau, has action fans on the edge of their seats.

On Tuesday (9 July), Tse touched down in Malaysia to promote the film, engaging with the media and meeting legions of die-hard fans.

But it wasn’t just about “Customs Frontline.”

The director-actor duo of Tse and Yau’s mutual respect and creative synergy were evident as they engaged with the media, offering a glimpse into the making of what promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking film. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tse Teases Thrilling “New Police Story 2” Stunts at Petronas Twin Towers

Rumours are swirling that Tse’s next project, “New Police Story 2,” is gearing up for production. And the burning question on everyone’s lips:

Will Tse bring his daredevil stunts to Malaysia’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers?

When asked if he would consider filming in Malaysia, Tse didn’t shy away.

Tse, looking effortlessly cool in dark sunglasses, stands next to a larger-than-life poster of himself from his latest action-packed thriller, “Customs Frontline.” (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tse expressed his enthusiasm for incorporating a daring stunt in his next movie, stating that if the Malaysian government permits, he would climb to the top of the Petronas Twin Towers and skydive.

Tse, who starred alongside Jackie Chan in “New Police Story,” has a history of performing thrilling stunts, which adds to the speculation.

Could we see Tse leaping from the heights of KLCC?

Only time will tell, but one thing’s sure: adrenaline and excitement follow wherever Tse goes.

Thrilling Fans in Malaysia with Special Appearances

The excitement didn’t stop at the press conference.

Tse and Yau made special appearances at Pavilion KL and TRX, where they were thronged by eager fans.

Surrounded by a tight ring of security personnel, Tse and Yau made special appearances at Pavilion KL shopping mall, where they were mobbed by throngs of adoring fans eager to catch a glimpse of their idols. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The crowd had gathered hours before the scheduled appearance, eagerly awaiting the chance to glimpse their beloved stars.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans chanting the celebrities’ names and holding up signs expressing their adoration.

A diverse crowd of fans, spanning all ages and backgrounds, gathered at Pavilion KL, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tse and Yau. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The duo graciously interacted with their fans, signing autographs, posing for selfies, and exchanging warm greetings.

Tse mentioned that he had enjoyed eating durian and bak kut teh while in Malaysia, which delighted the local fans.

Tse’s dedicated fans came prepared to show their unwavering support for the Hong Kong superstar. Many held aloft photographs of Tse, ranging from candid shots to movie posters, showcasing the actor’s versatility and the breadth of his career. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

