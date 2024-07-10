Petaling Street’s Nanyang Art Supplies Bids Adieu With Grand Closure Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the bustling heart of Petaling Street, where the scent of fresh paint mingles with the chatter of artists, Nanyang Art Supplies has stood as a beacon of creativity and inspiration for generations.

Sadly, this beloved institution will be closing its doors, marking the end of an era for Kuala Lumpur’s art scene.

Nanyang Art Supplies will hold a grand closure sale on 20 and 21 July to honour its legacy and bid a proper farewell.

With a staggering 75% off on all items, this event is not just a sale but a celebration of the shop’s enduring impact on the arts.

It’s a final chance for loyal customers and new visitors to own a piece of Nanyang’s storied history.

The shop founder’s grandchild posted the news of Nanyang’s closure, adding a personal touch to the announcement and highlighting the deep family roots that have nurtured this iconic establishment for decades.

A High-End Haven for Artists

Founded in the early 1940s by the Lau family, Nanyang Art Supplies has been more than just a store; it has been a sanctuary for artists, a place where brushes, canvases, and dreams were equally nurtured.

This iconic shop has, for over seven decades, supplied countless artists with the tools to bring their visions to life.

From budding amateurs to seasoned professionals, Nanyang has been the go-to destination for quality art supplies and expert advice.

Nanyang Art Supplies has also been recognized as a high-end art shop renowned for its extensive range of premium art materials.

While the pricing may be expensive, patrons have always found it worth every penny due to its exceptional quality.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Nanyang’s closure has been met with widespread lament.

The closure marks a significant loss for the artistic community, who regard Nanyang as more than just a retail space but a cultural landmark.

Many local and international patrons have shared their memories of the shop, recalling how its aisles were filled with products, stories, and inspiration.

Customers have taken to social media to pay tribute and share their memories, turning platforms into a digital gallery of heartfelt farewells and nostalgic recollections.

As we prepare to say goodbye to this cherished institution, let us remember the indelible mark it has left on Kuala Lumpur’s artistic landscape.

Nanyang Art Supplies may be closing, but its spirit will continue to inspire creativity for years.

So, please mark your calendars and join in celebrating the legacy of Nanyang Art Supplies.

Snagged a bunch of really old but still usable Winsor & Newton watercolours from Nanyang Art Supplies in the Petaling street area. Apparently they are closing permanently in March so everything is 50% off. I'm thinking of going back and get some more hmm… pic.twitter.com/sMMJBp2s6M — Commander Mittens // Artist @ AMG'24 (@kyoupiruchi) February 16, 2024

