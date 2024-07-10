Malaysian Runners Shine In The Gold Coast Marathon 2024: A World-Class Display Of Endurance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Gold Coast Marathon (GCM) 2024, a world-renowned event that took place over two days on 6 and 7 July, will forever be remembered as a milestone in the history of international running.

The event brought together a diverse array of athletes, from seasoned professionals to passionate enthusiasts, all united by their love for the sport and their determination to push their limits.

It was a moment when a sea of people converged upon the picturesque, sun-kissed shores of Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, to test their mettle and chase their dreams on the global stage.

Participants competed across a variety of distinct categories, each designed to showcase different skills and levels of endurance that caters to participants of all ages and abilities.

The crack of the starting gun echoed through the air, and the runners surged forward, each determined to give their all. (Pix by Fernando Fong)

The Malaysian contingent, in particular, shone brightly.

The months of rigorous training and unwavering dedication paid off as they clocked impressive timings and set new personal bests.

Edan Syah Conquers Gold Coast Marathon Double, Inspires Runners with Message of Perseverance

Among the standout performers was Edan Syah, an experienced marathoner and dedicated running coach who showcased his versatility by competing in both the half-marathon and full-marathon events.

Edan repeated the incredible feat of conquering a total distance of 63.3 kilometres and earning two well-deserved medals.

Speaking to TRP about the growing popularity of the GCM Double, Edan enthusiastically shared, “More than 500 runners participated in the category this year compared to 244 last year. It is starting to get recognition on an international level, and I believe more people will join next year.”

Edan expressed his amazement at his own ability to maintain a rigorous training schedule despite his age, emphasizing the importance of consistency and focus in achieving one’s goals.

He encouraged people to pursue their dreams without hesitation, urging them to put in the necessary effort, seek support when needed, and trust the process throughout their journey.

Pushing Past Limits, One Stride at a Time

Haziq Hamzah, another prominent figure in the Malaysian running community, captivated spectators with his impressive speed and unbreakable spirit.

The 33-year-old IT professional clocked in at 2:31.53, breaking his personal best of 2:35, and showed the power of dedication and perseverance in achieving greatness on the world stage.

Reflecting on his performance, Haziq Hamzah shared his thoughts with a mix of pride and determination.

“I didn’t hit my target, but I’m still proud of my effort,” Haziq expressed.

“I gave everything I had. In the last few kilometres, I told myself, ‘Surely there will be a wheelchair at the finishing line,’ so I kept pushing and pushing.”

Renewing Records and Rekindling Glory at GCM

Prabudass Krishnan, the national half marathon record holder from Negeri Sembilan, expressed his delight after a stunning performance at the Gold Coast Marathon.

His words encapsulate the magnitude of his achievement and the personal significance of his return to the iconic Australian race.

Prabudass shared, “Managed to renew my half marathon personal best with my first sub 67min (1:06:53) at GCM,” Prabudass shared. “It has been a great return to the Gold Coast after four years to do this again.”

Defying Odds and Achieving Impressive GCM Double Despite Challenges

Jamie Pang, an IT professional working in the finance industry, also completed the GCM double despite facing challenges in training due to work-related stress and limited sleep.

With a conservative plan of finishing in 4:30, Pang surprised himself by maintaining a consistent pace throughout the race, fueling effectively, and even turning up the pace slightly after the halfway point.

“Despite experiencing a slight collapse in the last 2 kilometers, I finished the race in an impressive 4:03,” Pang shared, reflecting on his remarkable performance.

The Penangite noted that for those aiming to qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon (BQ) on merit, the GCM presents a final opportunity before the qualification cutoff to race in cool conditions.

The favorable weather, combined with the course’s reputation for being fast and beginner-friendly, makes the GCM an attractive option for runners seeking to achieve their BQ goals.

Where Passion, Perseverance, and Community Spirit Converge

The writer also participated in the half marathon on 6 July and finished in under 3 hours and 5 minutes.

The vibrant atmosphere of the GCM was palpable.

It was uplifting, with people cheering all along the route.

Some spectators held placards and banners, while others performed music, creating an incredible sense of support and encouragement for the runners.

Despite the rain, the weather held just as the run was about to start.

The organizers had set up numerous watering points throughout the course to keep the runners refreshed and hydrated, ensuring their comfort and well-being during the event.

From Young Runners to Octogenarians: The Gold Coast Marathon Welcomes All

The Gold Coast Marathon was a sight to behold as it brought together an extraordinary assembly of participants from diverse backgrounds, all united by their shared love for running.

The event truly embodied the essence of inclusivity and unity, demonstrating the remarkable ability of sports to break down barriers and foster a sense of togetherness among individuals from all walks of life.

The marathon attracted a wide array of participants, each with their own unique story and motivation.

Energetic young runners, filled with enthusiasm and determination, took their first bold steps into the world of marathons.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Gold Coast Marathon also welcomed the wise and experienced senior citizens, some of whom were over 80 years old.

These remarkable individuals stood as shining examples of the fact that age is merely a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passion.

Their participation in the event was a powerful reminder that the human spirit knows no bounds and that the love for running can endure a lifetime.

These senior citizens, with their wealth of life experiences and unwavering determination, inspired all those around them, proving that it is never too late to chase one’s dreams and embrace new challenges.

Participants in wheelchairs and those using walking sticks further emphasized the event’s commitment to embracing diversity and providing equal opportunities for everyone to be part of this grand celebration.

The shared enthusiasm for running transcended all barriers, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual support among the participants

Adding to the colourful and festive atmosphere, some runners donned costumes, including a Godzilla and a plus-sized ballerina, further emphasizing the event’s spirit of fun and camaraderie.

The exceptional hospitality provided by the Australians, the impeccable organization of the GCM team, and the unwavering support from the Queensland tourism authority truly deserved praise.

AirAsia X (AAX), the world’s leading long-haul low-cost airline, also played a crucial role in ensuring the event’s success, flying many GCM participants to the Gold Coast and providing a smooth and comfortable journey for the athletes.

Record-Breaking Triumphs and Unforgettable Moments

The GCM 2024 showcased the unifying power of sports and the incredible potential of the human spirit when fueled by a shared love for running.

As the athletes pushed their limits and achieved remarkable feats, they not only brought pride to the nation but also forged unforgettable memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

Kenya’s Timothy Kattam emerged victorious in the men’s category, his first race in Australia, at 2:08:52, narrowly defeating Ethiopia’s Belay Tilahun and Japan’s Kiyoshi Koga.

In the women’s category, Japan’s Yuki Nakamura secured the top spot and shattered the race record with an impressive time of 2:24:22, marking her second career marathon and the third fastest women’s marathon ever recorded on Australian soil.

Meanwhile, Australian runners Andy Buchanan and Leanne Pompeani emerged victorious in the GCM 2024 half marathon.

Buchanan, a rising star in the world of distance running, stormed home to break the tape at 1:02:25.

Pompeani crossed the finish line in the women’s category at 1:09:16, leaving her competitors trailing in her wake.

GCM 2024 saw a record-breaking 30,000 participants, with an additional 9,000 people on the waitlist.

