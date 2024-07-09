Woman Arrested In Connection With TikTok Influencer’s Death Following Alleged Cyberbullying

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 35-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested in Rawang, Selangor, at 1:45 AM on Monday (8 July) in connection with the alleged cyberbullying and threats made against a TikTok influencer, Rajeswary Appahu, who was found dead in her condominium.

The suspect is being remanded for three days to Wednesday (10 July) to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities or network service), and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act (indecent behaviour).

The police received a report about the case from a 39-year-old man at 4:13 PM on Saturday (6 July).

Investigations revealed that the incident occurred on 30 June and 1 July, when the complainant came across two TikTok posts containing slander and threats against the influencer.

Influencer’s Image Used in Threatening TikTok Videos, Police Urge Public Cooperation

The two TikTok accounts used the influencer’s image as the background for the video content uploaded to their respective accounts.

The content was found to contain threats and intimidation towards the influencer, as well as the use of crude and obscene language.

Police checks found that the allegations and slander reported existed based on screenshots provided by the complainant.

Still, it is suspected that they have been deleted by the owners of the two TikTok accounts.

Police advise the public not to arbitrarily upload any articles or content that may cause anxiety and unrest in the community.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they can contact investigating officer Inspector Kumaran Krishnan at 010-9093726 or the Sentul District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-40482222.

PMX Orders Report on TikTok Influencer’s Suicide Due to Alleged Cyberbullying

On Sunday (7 July), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the issue of cyberbullying on social media platforms would be presented at next Friday’s Cabinet meeting to find the best solution, including aspects of legislation and enforcement.

The presentation was requested by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It will also touch on the report regarding the incident involving the TikTok influencer.

The body of the 29-year-old female influencer and Hindu rights activist was found at her home around 11 AM last Friday (5 July).

Fahmi said the main problem in dealing with cyberbullying is that most perpetrators hide behind fake accounts, making it difficult to identify them.

The influencer’s family has filed a police report, and the ministry has contacted TikTok, which has expressed its willingness to provide more proactive cooperation.

Luluh hati seorang ibu melihat jasad anaknya tak bernyawa.



Rajeswary Appahu, 29 tahun, telah mengambil nyawanya sendiri selepas dipercayai tertekan akibat dibuli beberapa individu dengan komen-komen jelik di TikTok.



Saya amat kecewa dan marah dengan apa yang berlaku.



Mereka… pic.twitter.com/GWbI3AwjoP — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) July 7, 2024

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

