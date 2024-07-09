Fan Bingbing’s RM498,000 Four-Day Ambassador Trip To Melaka Raises Eyebrows

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that has raised more than a few eyebrows, the Melaka state government’s appointment of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as the 2024 Visit Melaka (TMM2024) Goodwill Ambassador has come under intense scrutiny due to the staggering cost of her four-day visit.

The revelation that Fan’s trip amounted to a jaw-dropping RM498,347 has left many questioning the state’s decision to invest such a substantial sum in a celebrity-driven tourism campaign.

While the state government has been quick to point out that it only covered 16% of the expenses, equivalent to RM77,850, the total cost of Fan’s visit has left a sour taste in the mouths of many people.

The private sector may have sponsored the remaining RM420,497, but critics argue that the state’s willingness to associate itself with such extravagant expenditures is cause for concern.

The breakdown of the costs associated with Fan’s visit has only added fuel to the fire, with expenses ranging from air tickets and accommodation to transportation and ground handling services.

A Misguided Attempt to Revive Tourism Amid Economic Uncertainty

As the state assembly debates the merits of Fan Bingbing’s appointment, the larger question of Melaka’s tourism strategy hangs in the balance.

While the state government has grand plans for future collaborations with the actress and the introduction of daily flights between Melaka and Singapore, many wonder if such initiatives genuinely address the root challenges the state’s tourism industry faces.

In a time when Melaka, like many other states, is grappling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to spend such a large sum on a celebrity ambassador has struck a nerve with taxpayers.

The state government’s promise to provide a comprehensive report on the benefits of Fan Bingbing’s appointment by the end of the year has done little to quell the growing sense of unease among the public.

Only time will tell if this expensive bet will pay off or if it will serve as a cautionary tale for other states looking to invest in celebrity-driven tourism campaigns.

"There were almost 1.2 billion searches about Fan Bingbing during the three days she was in Melaka and the searches for Malacca alone reached 445 million. This is a high return to the state government," he said.



