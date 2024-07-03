[Watch] Singaporean Conquers The “Everest of Nasi Kandar” In Penang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where food is often celebrated and revered, few can truly be called “food heroes.”

Zermatt Neo, the 36-year-old Singaporean competitive eater, is undoubtedly one of them.

His latest conquest? An awe-inspiring 8kg platter of nasi kandar in Penang.

Just Another Day at the Office

Neo, affectionately known as the “Sultan of Stomach,” took on this gargantuan challenge at the famous Nasi Kandar Sulaiman restaurant in George Town.

The restaurant, known for its generous portions and authentic flavours, has been popular among locals and tourists for decades.

The RM300 platter, a symphony of rice, meat, seafood, vegetables, and a medley of curries was a sight to behold.

But for Neo, it was just another day at the office.

With an unwavering determination and a seemingly bottomless pit for a stomach, Neo attacked the “Everest of Nasi Kandar” with gusto.

The Masala Omelette: A Flavor-Packed Prelude

He began by savouring an onion omelette filled with masala, noting the “chocolatey” undertones of the dish’s five different curries.

As he journeyed through the platter, Neo left no stone unturned.

He devoured everything from the prized fish head to the tender meats and vibrant vegetables.

Midway through, in a move that can only be described as “going full native,” Neo abandoned his utensils and embraced the traditional Malaysian way of eating with his hands.

The battle was not without its challenges.

As the minutes ticked by, Neo’s resolve was tested.

But he soldiered on, helped by a refreshing glass of air bandung (a rose syrup drink).

And after an hour of non-stop eating, Neo emerged victorious, having conquered the “world’s biggest plate of nasi kandar.”

♬ original sound – Zermatt Neo @zermattneo Offically set a new record for the most Nasi Kandar devoured by a single soul with this 300RM beast at @nasikandarsulaiman ! I challenge anyone to dethrone me, but be warned – this 8KG throne is made of rice 👊👊 #foodchallenge

The Perils and Triumphs of Competitive Eating

Neo’s feat has left netizens in awe, with many praising his dedication and ability to “go full native.”

However, it’s important to remember that competitive eating is not for the faint of heart (or stomach).

As impressive as Neo’s accomplishments are, attempting such a feat without proper training and preparation could lead to serious health consequences.

While we may not all be able to eat 8kg of nasi kandar in one sitting, we can draw inspiration from Neo’s determination and passion for pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

