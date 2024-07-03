Uncle Roger’s Big Announcement: From YouTube Sensation To Restaurant In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent video titled “Uncle Roger Miss Anthony Bourdain,” Nigel Ng, the man behind the beloved character Uncle Roger, dropped a bombshell that sent shockwaves through the Malaysian culinary scene.

The comedian, known for his hilarious critiques of cooking videos, announced his plans to open his first restaurant in his home country.

Malaysia is a food lover’s paradise, Uncle Roger proclaimed, his eyes twinkling with excitement.

“There are many ingredients here (Malaysia) that you can’t get outside of this country. Another reason to visit Malaysia is, Uncle Roger is going to open my very first restaurant here”

While the exact location and menu details remain under wraps, Uncle Roger did reveal that the restaurant is set to open its doors sometime later this year.

Chili Crab Pasta: A Signature Dish That’s Taking the Internet by Storm

The announcement has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans and foodies alike.

Uncle Roger’s YouTube channel fans have long been captivated by his witty commentary and passion for food, and the prospect of experiencing his dishes in person has left many eagerly anticipating the restaurant’s opening.

His signature dish, Uncle Roger Chili Crab Pasta, has already made waves online, with eager foodies clamouring to get a taste of Malaysia.

The dish, which combines the rich, spicy flavors of chili crab with the comforting familiarity of pasta, has become an instant hit among Uncle Roger’s fans.

A Collaboration or Solo Venture?

Meanwhile, some fans have begun to speculate about the nature of his involvement in the project.

While details remain scarce, a few keen observers have shared their thoughts on social media.

One Reddit user, @Draskuul, suggests that Uncle Roger may have simply lent his name and possibly some investment to someone else’s venture. “I imagine he just provided his name (and possibly a little investment) in someone else’s. As he’s said plenty of times he isn’t a chef,” he wrote.

This sentiment was echoed by another user, @JackFrost7529, who added, “Yes, and he gets some portion of the profit for his name but this would only make sense in england or such places where there is no authentic food… In malaysia there will already be many locals and he will be competing with them.”

These comments raise an interesting point about the challenges Uncle Roger may face in the Malaysian culinary landscape.

With a wealth of local talent and established restaurants serving authentic Malaysian cuisine, Uncle Roger’s venture will need to offer something truly unique to stand out from the crowd.

A Shared Love for Authentic Malaysian Cuisine

In the heartfelt video, Uncle Roger also paid tribute to the late Bourdain, a chef who shared his love for authentic and humble cuisine.

Uncle Roger wished he could have met Anthony, with a hint of sadness in his voice.

He said they would have gotten along famously, bonding over their appreciation for the real deal when it comes to food.

As Malaysians eagerly await the opening of Uncle Roger’s restaurant, one thing is for sure: the nation’s culinary scene is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

With Uncle Roger at the helm, diners can expect a dining experience filled with laughter, delicious food, and a celebration of Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage.

So, get ready to loosen your belts and prepare your taste buds for a wild ride.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.