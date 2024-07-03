Fried-Day Frenzy: Celebrate International Fried Chicken Day With KFC’s Sizzling Deals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention all fried chicken aficionados!

The countdown to International Fried Chicken Day has begun, and KFC is serving up a deal hotter than a summer day.

From 5 to 7 July, you can sink your teeth into six pieces of their legendary fried chicken for just RM24.90.

This cluckin’ good offer is available from 10 AM to 10 PM, so there’s plenty of time to get your fix.

But wait, there’s more! For an extra RM5.50, you can add a 14oz coleslaw to your meal.

It’s the perfect crunchy, creamy accompaniment to that golden, crispy chicken.

And if you’re looking to rack up some rewards, you’ll earn 2X app points when you choose Self Collect via the KFC app.

Global Crunch Craze

The International Fried Chicken Day, celebrated on 6 July, is a global homage to the beloved comfort food that has united food lovers worldwide.

From its crispy exterior to its juicy interior, fried chicken is a universal symbol of indulgence and satisfaction.

Whether you’re a fan of the original recipe or crave that extra crispy crunch, this day celebrates the joy that fried chicken brings our lives.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a fried-day frenzy!

The exact origins of International Fried Chicken Day remain a mystery, but according to KFC, the day was established to honour its iconic chicken and its dedicated team members globally.

KFC claims this day as their favourite, as it provides an opportunity to highlight their chicken offerings from different parts of the world and appreciate their hardworking staff.

