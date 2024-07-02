Win A Dream Getaway To The Maldives And More At Journify’s Lot 10 Takeover!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention all travel enthusiasts!

Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience as Journify, the travel & lifestyle platform by Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), takes over the iconic zebra crossing outside Lot 10 Bukit Bintang from 3 to 5 July.

This extraordinary event marks the launch of Journify Holidays, a one-stop solution for all your travel needs that promises to turn your dream vacations into reality.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there!

By participating in the interactive games, you can win flight and hotel vouchers worth up to RM500, bringing you one step closer to your dream destination.

And for three lucky individuals, the ultimate prize awaits – a 5-day, 4-night trip for two to the mesmerizing Maldives, the vibrant streets of Bangkok, or the idyllic shores of Langkawi.

Your One-Stop Solution for Seamless, Budget-Friendly Travel

At the heart of this activation lies Journify Holidays, a game-changer in the world of travel.

Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple bookings and hello to a streamlined, budget-friendly travel experience.

In a statement, Philip See, CEO of Loyalty & Travel Services at MAG, passionately expressed, “Travel is all about creating memorable experiences, and we believe that the journey should be as enjoyable as the destination. That’s why we are thrilled to introduce Journify Holidays, designed to empower travellers with an easy-to-use platform that combines flights and hotel deals into one seamless package, allowing them to stretch their travel budgets further.”

With its user-friendly platform, travellers can now effortlessly plan and book their entire holiday, from flights operated by Malaysia Airlines and Firefly to hotel deals, all in one seamless package.

Visit holidays.myjournify.com or download the Journify app from the App Store and Google Play Store today to plan your next unforgettable adventure.

Your journey to a better travel experience begins now!

