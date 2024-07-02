[Watch] Husband’s Desperate Search For Wife Swept Away By Sabah Floods

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The devastating floods in Sabah have claimed its first victim, Monica Ting Siew Kwong, a 37-year-old woman known for her selfless acts of kindness.

Ting and her husband had just finished delivering food to residents trapped by the rising waters in Pekan Donggongon, Penampang, on Monday (1 Jul) when tragedy struck.

As the couple attempted to make their way home through the flooded area near Bulatan Sigah, Ting was suddenly swept away by the strong currents.

Her husband, in a desperate attempt to save her, tried to pull her to safety but was overpowered by the raging waters.

In a heart-wrenching video that has gone viral on social media, Ting’s husband is seen frantically searching for his wife in the floodwaters, calling out her name in anguish.

The footage captures the harrowing moments as he wades through the treacherous waters, determined to find her.

Desperate Search Ends in Tragedy

Approximately 15 minutes after Ting’s disappearance, her husband, still in a state of panic and distress, informed rescue teams of the situation.

The search and rescue operation continued, with the husband never giving up hope of finding his beloved wife.

Tragically, Ting’s body was recovered at 8 am the same day, leaving behind a community in mourning and a husband devastated by the loss of his soulmate.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the fallen hero, with many expressing admiration for her selfless actions and offering condolences to her grieving family.

Evacuees Surge as Heavy Rains Persist, Social Media Flooded with Videos

The number of flood victims in Sabah has risen to 464, with evacuees seeking shelter at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across four districts.

Penampang recorded the highest number of displaced individuals, while Putatan saw a slight decrease.

The floods, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, have caused rivers to overflow, affecting several districts on the west coast of Sabah, including the state capital.

As authorities work to assist affected communities, videos of the devastating floods have inundated social media platforms, showcasing the extent of the disaster.

