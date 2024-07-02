Sexually Suggestive Advertisement Goes Viral, PHM Urges End to Tasteless Marketing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Public Health Malaysia (PHM) warns that portraying women as objects through inappropriate language and imagery can have detrimental effects.

Marketing plays a crucial role in product promotion, but not all strategies are appropriate. Recently, social media platforms erupted when a women’s health product by Nilofa Group featured an advert resembling female genitalia.

The advertisement for Isterix, a women’s health product, faced widespread criticism for its insensitive imagery.

Unethical Marketing: False Claims and Scare Tactics

PHM highlighted on X (@health_malaysia) that irresponsible and unethical approaches are common in marketing to grab consumer attention. Particularly concerning is the use of sexually suggestive imagery for products aimed at women.

Another unethical tactic involves frightening women with false claims. Adverts suggesting products can prevent health issues without scientific backing can mislead consumers.

Impact on Women’s Perception

PHM emphasised that such adverts can negatively affect public perception of women, potentially degrading their dignity and instilling fear through false claims. These images may also pressure women to meet unrealistic standards.

Regarding the Isterix product, PHM stated, “Neelofar as an influential celebrity with a Muslim image should be more sensitive and concerned about this issue and take careful steps in product marketing strategy.”

Call for Stricter Guidelines

To combat unethical advertising, PHM urges companies to establish and adhere to strict marketing guidelines. They recommend thorough review of all advertising content to prevent demeaning or insulting imagery.

Consumers are also encouraged to critically evaluate product claims in advertisements. Collaborative efforts can foster a more responsible and ethical marketing environment.

Public Reaction

The public largely agreed with PHM’s stance. One X user commented, “It’s truly a vile, disgusting, and degrading act.”

Others questioned the approval process for such products and the continued belief in these remedies. A woman remarked, “Who approved this product? Why are there still people who believe in medicines like this? As we progress forward, people should become smarter. This is the opposite.”

The use of food imagery to represent genitalia particularly angered many. An individual stated, “I hate it most when people use food as a symbol for things like this. Food is sustenance from God to be eaten. It’s disgusting when portrayed like this.”

Nilofa Group’s Response

Nilofa Group acknowledged the criticism in an Instagram statement: “Isterix apologises for certain graphics that have been produced. We accept all criticisms and acknowledge this mistake.”

The company pledged to be more mindful of sensitivities and produce community-friendly content in the future.

