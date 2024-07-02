“Good Enough Parenting”: Strengthening Parent-Child Bonds Through Schema Therapy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In today’s rapidly changing world, children face new challenges and opportunities that previous generations may not have encountered.

As a result, effective parenting has become increasingly important in helping children overcome these challenges and develop into well-rounded, responsible adults.

To address this vital need, UCSI University will host a groundbreaking workshop titled “Providing Nurturance and Avoiding Exasperation: Creating a Conducive Emotional Climate between Parent & Child.”

The event, which aims to foster healthier relationships between parents and their children, will take place on Saturday (5 July) from 6 pm to 8 pm at UCSI University’s main campus in Kuala Lumpur.

The workshop will feature the Good Enough Parenting (GEP) programme, an in-depth, research-centred, evidence-based approach to meeting children’s Core Emotional Needs.

GEP is the only Schema Therapy-based parenting programme globally and has earned endorsements from top researchers, including Dr. Jeffrey Young from Columbia University, New York.

Pioneering Schema Therapist and Parenting Expert

Dr. John Louis, a highly respected certified Schema Therapist and Supervisor, will lead the “Good Enough Parenting” workshop at UCSI University.

With a PhD in Clinical Psychology, Dr. Louis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the event.

John has focused on developing psychological measures for schema therapy and parenting throughout his distinguished career.

His work has been instrumental in advancing the understanding and application of these critical areas in psychology.

Since co-founding the Good Enough Parenting (GEP) programme with his wife, Karen Louis, in 2009, Dr Louis has significantly impacted families worldwide.

Together, they have trained over 1,000 facilitators worldwide, sharing their insights and strategies for fostering healthy parent-child relationships.

In 2019, John also presented the GEP Introductory Program to then Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and then Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh at the Parliament Office.

Nurturing Emotional Connections and Strengthening Family Bonds

The two-hour workshop will give parents valuable insights and practical tools to enhance their understanding of their children’s emotional needs.

Parents can build stronger, more supportive relationships with their children by creating a nurturing environment and avoiding unnecessary frustration.

The workshop is open to all parents, caregivers, and individuals interested in child development and family well-being.

For more information about the workshop and to secure your spot, participants can sign up using the provided Google Form.

