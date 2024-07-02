From RM2.5K To RM70K: A Paediatrician’s Journey Through The Trenches Of Medical Training

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One paediatrician’s story stands out as a beacon of hope and perseverance in a world where dreams often clash with harsh realities.

Recently, a heartfelt interview posted on social media by MalaysianPAYGAP captured the attention of thousands, shedding light on the incredible journey of a consultant paediatrician who now earns a jaw-dropping RM60,000 to RM70,000 a month.

Her tale begins with a childhood dream—an unwavering aspiration to become a doctor.

But the road to success was anything but smooth.

She spent 15 gruelling years working with the government, facing the challenges and demands of the medical field.

From Pennies to Prosperity

She recalls the first few years were the toughest; her voice tinged with nostalgia and relief.

Her basic pay was just RM2,500 a month; with allowances, she could reach RM4,000.

Her current earnings, a remarkable fourfold increase from her days in the government sector, where the highest salaries for similar positions range from RM16,000 to RM20,000, have left many in awe.

Social media users reacted quickly, with comments ranging from amazement at her salary to speculation that she might be earning even more.

Beyond the Paycheck: Grit and Resilience in the Face of Adversity

But it wasn’t just about the money.

Her journey is a testament to resilience and dedication.

Surviving the training is crucial, she advises aspiring doctors.

She acknowledged that every job comes with its own stress but emphasized the importance of pushing through each day, particularly during gruelling on-call shifts.

“We have to be in the hospital for 35-40 hours straight without sleep.”

This demanding schedule often meant she couldn’t spend as much time with her son as she wanted, a sacrifice that weighed on her.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.