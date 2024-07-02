Art of Speed 2024 Roars Back to MAEPS This July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following an extraordinary reception in 2023, Art of Speed returns this year, promising an even bigger and better experience.

Malaysia’s premier Custom and Counter Culture event will take place at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) on 27 and 28 July 2024, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Art of Speed 2024 (AOS 2024) at MAEPS boasts an impressive 452,084 square feet of indoor space and 8.6 acres outdoors. With every hall utilised, the event offers a multitude of activities to satisfy fans and visitors alike.

Thousands of custom and classic cars and motorcycles will be on display, showcasing the best of automotive artistry.

Asep Ahmad Iskandar, director and founder of AOS 2024, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring enthusiasts together.

He emphasised the event’s commitment to providing a safe, comfortable, and inclusive space that caters to all senses, fosters brotherhood, and celebrates good times.

Art of Speed is for everyone; it has always been and will always be. Asep Ahmad Iskandar, Director and Founder of AOS

Image: HairyEzreen/BuzzKini

In an exciting development, AOS 2024 will collaborate for the first time with Selangor FC (SFC) football club, supporting their “Stop The Violence” campaign.

The event has also partnered with brands such as IGL Coatings, Zippo, Von Dutch, and MOONEYES, further enhancing its appeal.

Hot Wheels Collectors Convention

Hot Wheels enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as The 2nd Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia returns to Hall C MAEPS.

This year’s convention features an expanded range of activities, including a Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Skate School, Swap Buy And Sell events, collector sharing sessions, and a Custom Competition.

Additionally, AOS 2024 will unveil Malaysia’s first exclusive convention die-cast model, designed in collaboration with Hot Wheels Vehicle Design Manager, Dwayne Vance.

SoundCircus Takeover

Music lovers can look forward to the SoundsCircus Takeover, now held inside Hall A MAEPS. The lineup includes popular acts like Spider, Gerhana Ska Cinta, Salam Musik, Jemson X Forcesparkbois, Slatan, and 53 Universe, among others. SoundCircus will run from 4:00 pm until late night on both event days.

AOS 2024 offers a diverse range of additional activities, including:

Roda Rumble 2024: A Two Wheels Gathering & Outdoor Festival organised by Retro Mania

La Cultura: Malaysia’s Chicano Culture Appreciation Gathering

An outdoor Food Park featuring various vendors and food trucks

A vintage automobile bazaar

On-stage product launches

A Test Ride Zone for motorcycles, including brands like Royal Enfield, Vespa, Aprilia, Triumph, Lambretta, and Harley-Davidson

The event’s lucky draw, scheduled for Sunday, offers a special prize in collaboration with QARTEL TV – a modified Honda car, chosen for its versatility and efficiency.

Ticket Information

Weekend passes for AOS 2024 are available online and at the door for RM35.00. Children under 12 years old and OKU pass holders enjoy free entry.

For more information about this celebration of art, lifestyle, culture, and motoring, visit the AOS 2024 website or www.facebook.com/ArtOfSpeedMY/.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Malaysia’s biggest custom culture gathering!

