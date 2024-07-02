AirAsia X Unlocks The Wonders Of Kenya With FREE Seats On New Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi Route

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention all wanderlusters, thrill-seekers, and culture enthusiasts! AirAsia X (AAX) is not just connecting continents with its groundbreaking Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi route; it’s also giving you the chance to explore the wonders of Kenya for FREE!

That’s right, to celebrate the launch of its first-ever African destination, AAX is offering FREE Seats* from Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi, exclusively available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as the airasia Superapp) from now until 14 July.

This means that you can immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of Kenya without worrying about the cost of your flight.

Imagine waking up to the majestic sight of the sun rising over the Serengeti, the sound of exotic birds filling the air, and the anticipation of a day filled with adventure.

With AAX’s FREE Seats promotion, this dream can become a reality.

From Nairobi’s Vibrant Streets to the Masai Mara’s Majestic Wildlife

Picture yourself exploring the vibrant streets of Nairobi, sampling the mouthwatering flavors of Kenyan cuisine, and interacting with the warm and welcoming locals.

Or, perhaps you’d prefer to embark on a thrilling safari, coming face-to-face with the Big Five and witnessing the awe-inspiring Great Migration in the Masai Mara.

But the perks don’t stop there. With AAX’s seamless Fly-Thru connection, you can easily combine your trip to Kenya with a visit to any of the 130 destinations across Southeast Asia, Northern and Central Asia, and Australia.

This means that you can embark on a multi-country adventure, all while enjoying the convenience and affordability of flying with AAX.

The launch of this historic route was witnessed by esteemed guests, including Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A.

Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, enthusiastically shared, “Travellers across the region can now journey more affordably to Kenya, with a convenient stopover in Kuala Lumpur. Both Malaysia and Kenya are vibrant nations, each home to millions of people and a rich tapestry of beautiful heritages and extraordinary sceneries.”

Seize AirAsia X’s FREE Seats to Kenya Before They’re Gone!

So, what are you waiting for?

The FREE Seats promotion is only available for a limited time, and trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Book your tickets on the AirAsia MOVE app today and get ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Whether you’re a nature lover, a culture buff, or simply someone who craves new experiences, Kenya has something for everyone.

And with AAX’s FREE Seats promotion, there’s no better time to discover the magic of this captivating country.

So, pack your bags, charge your camera, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.

*The FREE Seat promotion applies to BASE FARE only one way on Economy Seats for a limited time only based on a first come first serve basis. All-in fares start from RM471 inclusive of fuel surcharge, relevant taxes and fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

