The Hidden Horrors Of Rental Racism: A Family’s Nightmare In Ipoh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a poignant Facebook post that has sent shockwaves through the Malaysian community, a woman named Preeta Samarasan has laid bare the iniquities she and her family have faced in their search for a rental home in Ipoh, Perak.

Her story, a heart-wrenching tale of racism, negligence, and the failure of the system to protect tenants, is a clarion call for change in a market that often leaves the most vulnerable without a voice.

Preeta’s parents, forced to move out of their rented house in Canning Garden due to the landlord’s decision to sell, found themselves at the mercy of a rental market rife with discrimination.

As Preeta points out, having an Indian name can severely limit one’s options, with many agents and landlords refusing to return calls.

A House of Horrors

Desperate for a roof over their heads, Preeta’s parents finally found a house through a real estate agent.

However, what initially seemed like a lifeline quickly turned into a nightmare.

The house was riddled with problems: active termite infestations, extensive leaks, malfunctioning toilets, broken windows, and faulty water heaters.

She said the landlord and the agents turned a blind eye to the family’s pleas for help.

The situation took a terrifying turn when, one morning, Preeta woke up to find 25 WhatsApp photos from her mother.

The termite-damaged ceiling moulding had torn away, striking her mother on the side of the head.

Though she escaped a concussion, the incident left her bruised, in pain, and deeply traumatized.

A Landlord’s Neglect and the Trauma of Discrimination

Shockingly, neither housing agent responded with a word of concern or apology.

The landlord offered to take Preeta’s mother to the hospital only after Samarasan managed to reach him, and even then, her mother was too shaken to accept.

Despite expert recommendations for extensive repairs and pest control treatment, the landlord opted for quick fixes, leaving the termite nests intact and the house unfit for habitation.

When Preeta’s parents finally moved out and requested the return of their security deposit, citing the uninhabitable conditions, the agent’s response was nothing short of appalling.

They suggested that the family should be grateful anyone consented to rent to them at all, given their age, and dismissed the ceiling incident as “small.”

Seeking Justice: A Daughter’s Plea for Intervention

In a desperate attempt to seek help and justice, Preeta tagged several prominent Malaysian politicians about the incident in her social media posts: Jenny Choy, Howard Lee, and Nga Kor Ming.

The choice of politicians she tagged is particularly significant, as each holds a position directly relevant to the issues.

As the Canning state assemblywoman and Ipoh Timor MP, respectively, Choy and Lee are well-positioned to address housing and tenant rights concerns at the state level in Perak.

Their involvement could be crucial in pushing for stronger legal protections and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the kind of abuse and neglect suffered by Samarasan’s family.

Perhaps most importantly, by tagging Nga Kor Ming, the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Preeta has brought her family’s story to the highest-ranking official responsible for overseeing Malaysia’s housing policies and regulations.

The Danger of Generalizing Individual Experiences

Preeta’s story is a scathing indictment of the systemic racism and lack of tenant protection in Malaysia’s rental market.

It is a call to arms, demanding that we confront the ugly truth of discrimination and fight for the rights of all tenants, regardless of their race or age.

As Preeta poignantly puts it, “Indian tenants pay the same rent as other tenants; we deserve to be able to choose from the same options.”

Seriously frustrated. Being a responsible educator & a non smoker/drinker didnt help me dodge the racial discrimination bullet while searching for a place to live. Its been a long 1.5 months of this ordeal Any compassionate folks out there with room to rent in bandar utama pj? 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EhC3q0ON7k — . (@mastermindme6) August 10, 2023

Her words are a powerful reminder that, in a just society, the fundamental human right to safe and dignified housing should never be contingent on the colour of one’s skin or the sound of one’s name.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that some landlords may have had negative experiences with Indian tenants in the past, which can, unfortunately, reinforce harmful stereotypes and perpetuate discrimination.

When a landlord encounters a tenant who damages property, fails to pay rent, or causes other issues, they may wrongly attribute these actions to the tenant’s race rather than recognizing them as individual cases.

READ MORE: 300 Rejections: Malaysian Indian Woman’s Struggle With Housing Discrimination

Penyewa rumah aku last time adalah doktor, india, tak bayar sewa rumah berbulan2, siap mengaku kat jiran2 yang itu rumah dia. Pada suatu malam dia lari dari rumah tu bawak barang2 naik lori. Time kami bersihkan rumah tu, ada satu bilik yang penuh dengan taik anjing. Penuh dengan… https://t.co/T4m22aM0XI — ✨Pendapat Terpaling Matter✨ (@__loveshak) October 20, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.