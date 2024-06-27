Dyson’s Game-Changing Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For those who have always been cautious about the potential damage caused by heat styling tools, Dyson’s latest offering – the Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer – is an intriguing prospect.

This high-tech device claims to protect hair and scalp from heat damage while delivering a flawless blow-dry.

To put it to the test, the dryer was used daily for a week to see if it could live up to its promises.

Intelligent Heat Control for Healthier, Stylish Hair

What sets the Supersonic Nural apart, however, is its intelligent heat control technology.

The dryer uses invisible sensors to calculate the distance from the scalp and automatically adjusts the air temperature to prevent overheating.

This means users can achieve their desired style without worrying about damaging their hair or scalp.

The Supersonic Nural’s attachments are also impressive.

Smart technology adjusts the temperature based on the styling tool being used.

For example, the Curl + Wave diffuser offers two modes – Dome for smooth, round curls and Diffuse for more defined curls – ensuring that hair is protected no matter what style is created.

Healthier, Shinier Hair in Less Time

After a week of using the Supersonic Nural, it’s clear that it has the potential to transform hair care routines.

It significantly reduced drying time and left hair looking shiny, voluminous, and healthy.

Most importantly, despite frequent dryer use, there were no new split ends or hair loss.

While the Dyson Supersonic Nural comes with a hefty price tag (priced at RM2,399), it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who values the health and appearance of their hair.

Its cutting-edge technology, user-friendly design, and impressive results make it a game-changer in hair styling tools.

