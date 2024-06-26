Unpaid Rent Headache? Landlords Can Now Cut Electricity Supply Using Smart Prepaid Meters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ija Syariza, a seasoned landlord, always kept the electricity and water bills under her name.

Her reasons are pragmatic: it allows her to monitor the bills easily, maintain control over the security deposits, and take swift action in case of non-payment by tenants.

“If a tenant fails to pay rent for a month, I can issue a warning letter threatening to lock the meter,” Ija explains. “If the situation persists into the second month, I can promptly request TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) to disconnect the meter.”

However, landlords find themselves in a quagmire when bills are registered under the tenant’s name.

They are powerless to disconnect the meter at will when tenants default on rent.

The Tenant Billing Dilemma: Landlords Left in the Lurch

Moreover, if there are outstanding dues, TNB will cut off the supply, and reconnection can only occur after the arrears are settled.

The burden inevitably falls on the property owner, raising the question: what is the point of transferring the bills to the tenant’s name if the owner is still held liable?

The issue becomes even more burdensome when considering the frequency of tenant turnover.

Ija laments, “If tenants change yearly, it becomes tedious to fill out numerous forms repeatedly. This doesn’t even consider those who abscond in the middle of the night.”

Ija’s situation is all too common these days, highlighting the widespread challenges landlords face.

Lepas je habis tempoh agreement penyewa mula tak bayar bill elektrik. Aku tanya TNB bukan 3 bulan tak bayar dia akan potong ke? Orang tnb tu cakap sekarang tak dah, kalau tak bayar pun dia akan bertambah ja bill tu, sampai diorang jalan kan operasi untuk potong elektrik dia. — Naaim Madzir 🇲🇾 👨‍🎓 (@AimNaem) November 5, 2019

Eliminating the Risk of Non-Payment

Enter smart prepaid meters: a game-changing solution that promises to revolutionize the rental landscape.

Real estate management expert Calvin Chai Kuen Keong said these innovative devices can be deactivated remotely via an internet connection, empowering landlords to manage their properties more efficiently.

One of the smart prepaid meter’s standout features is its “Reload First, Then Use” system.

Tenants must credit their account via a user-friendly mobile app before consuming electricity. Once the prepaid amount is exhausted, the smart meter automatically cuts off the power supply within a few seconds. Such features effectively eliminates the issue of tenants unwilling to pay or underpaying their electricity bills, ensuring that landlords receive timely and accurate payments. Chai to TRP on how the risk of non-payment is significantly reduced and the process of tenant transitions is streamlined.

Real estate management expert Calvin Chai Kuen Keong.

By eliminating the need for physical meter disconnections and reconnections, both parties can focus on fostering a more harmonious and transparent living arrangement.

The automatic cut-off feature also encourages tenants to be more mindful of their electricity usage, promoting energy conservation and potentially lowering utility bills.

Chai said landlords can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they have a reliable tool to manage their utility bills, while tenants can enjoy a more seamless and hassle-free rental experience.

Ushering in a New Era of Harmony in the Rental Market

Chai added that embracing technological advancements that benefit all stakeholders is crucial as the rental market evolves.

Smart electric meters represent a significant step forward in addressing the long-standing challenges faced by landlords.

Moreover, these meters are affordable and easily available on online shopping platforms, making them accessible to a wide range of property owners.

The affordability and accessibility of smart prepaid meters further underline their potential to revolutionize the rental landscape. (Pix: Shoppe)

By adopting this technology, property owners can take control of their utility bill management, reduce the risk of financial losses, and create a more stable and efficient rental ecosystem. Chai on why the landlord’s nightmare of utility bill woes may soon be a thing of the past.

As more property owners embrace this transformative solution, we can look forward to a future where the rental experience is more harmonious, transparent, and beneficial for all parties involved.

