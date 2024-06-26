A Coach’s Absence Felt: Goh Jin Wei’s Bittersweet Olympic Journey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Goh Jin Wei, the talented Malaysian badminton player, has achieved what many can only dream of: qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Yet, the triumph is tinged with sadness.

However, her journey to Paris is marked by a significant and heartbreaking challenge—competing without her coach, Nova Armada, due to limited accreditation allocations.

Rexy Mainaky, the national coaching director, will take on the role of guiding Jin Wei in her coach’s absence.

From 23 July, she will train alongside BAM players in Paris, France, receiving support from the National Sports Institute as she prepares for her Olympic debut.

A Champion’s Resolve

“I guess I’m the only athlete without a coach sitting behind. That will be very weird,” Goh remarked in a social media posting.

This is the first time she has voiced her request, hoping for Nova’s presence at what might be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“I understand there’s a priority or prospect, but why just me getting left out?” she ponders, the sense of exclusion palpable.

Despite this, Goh, currently ranked 33rd in the world, vows to give 200% during the Games, fighting not just for personal glory but for the country and the people who believed in her journey.

“I feel so sorry to my coach, who guides me every single day, but couldn’t be there with me when it comes to the final stage,” Goh confesses, the weight of the situation clear in her words.

Yet, with an unyielding spirit, she concludes, “Still, we walk the walk.”

The Unbreakable Spirit: Goh’s Inspiring Journey Against All Odds

This unforeseen hurdle adds a layer of complexity to her already remarkable story of resilience and determination.

Two years ago, Goh embarked on a professional journey despite a body weakened by surgery and an uncertain future.

Every day was a battle, pushing her body to its limits, where even an hour of training could leave her utterly exhausted.

The surgery’s side effects often meant days without training, which would be embarrassing and disheartening for anyone striving to be among the best.

“We all know it’s impossible to be an elite player with such little intensity of training,” Goh added, reflecting on the frustration and the relentless drive to push beyond her limits.

The public has also rallied behind Goh, with many voicing their support and hope that her coach will be allowed to join her on this momentous journey.

Bukan senang proses Goh Jin Wei nak layak. Bila dah layak, the one who guided her every single day, peneman jatuh bangun dia, tahu selok belok dia.. tak dapat ikut ke Olimpik Paris.



…. because of the limited allocation of the accreditation card..



Hope the higher ups can do… pic.twitter.com/IFHdnDZx9G — Z 💎🇲🇾 (@theone_xyz) June 26, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.