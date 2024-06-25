[Watch] Landslide At Mount Kinabalu’s Foothills Stirs Memories Of 2015 Tragedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The tranquil foothills of Mount Kinabalu in Mesilau, Kundasang, were disrupted by a landslide recently.

The incident, which resembled the devastating mudflow that followed the 5.9-magnitude earthquake in June 2015, sent shockwaves through the local community.

The landslide caused the crystal-clear waters of the Mesilau River, a tributary of the Liwagu River in Ranau, to turn a murky brown as sediment from the displaced earth mixed with the once-pristine stream.

Videos of the aftermath quickly spread across social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station Chief Ridwan Mohd Taib was quoted by Harian Metro as saying that his team had received information about the viral videos and dispatched a unit to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of nearby communities.

Members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) joined the firefighters in assessing the affected area.

A Haunting Echo: The Specter of the 2015 Tragedy

While no property damage was reported, the incident served as a grim reminder of the June 2015 tragedy that claimed 18 lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The earthquake triggered a series of landslides and mudflows that engulfed the mountain’s slopes and valleys.

Before the 2015 disaster, Mount Kinabalu had not experienced a major earthquake since 1991, when a 5.2-magnitude tremor shook the region.

The 2015 quake, however, was the strongest to hit the area in recent memory, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and forever changing the majestic mountain landscape.

