Malaysians Challenge Critics Of BlackRock: “Will You Quit Your Jobs?”

As the debate against BlackRock’s investments in Malaysia gains traction, some citizens question the sincerity of those attacking the government’s position, pointing out the firm’s extensive shareholdings in Malaysian companies.

Some have thrown the gauntlet to those criticizing the government’s stance, questioning whether the firm’s detractors are prepared to resign from their jobs if their employers have ties to the investment behemoth.

They questioned whether the critics are so against BlackRock that they are willing to put their money where their mouth is and face the personal consequences of their stance.

One Malaysian took to Twitter to share his story.

User @muhazsab wrote, “My friend who works at an international bank has been busy attacking PMX regarding the Blackrock issue. I searched and found that Blackrock is indeed a major shareholder of his bank. I took a screenshot and sent it to him, asking when he plans to resign. I’m still waiting for his reply.”

While some accused @muhazsab of bluffing, a quick poll on the platform showed that most respondents believed his story, further fueling the debate.

Dia kerja bank apa? Share la screenshot tu dekat sini.



The readers, do you think this really happen? — Azam Roslan (@azamR_X) June 22, 2024

Others pointed out the far-reaching implications of boycotting BlackRock, which has investments in over 100 major companies in Malaysia.

If critics want to boycott, they can’t be selective.

Even Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the national energy provider, has shares held by BlackRock, which begs the question: are the critics willing to live in the dark?

Lebih 100 syarikat besar di Malaysia Blackrock ada melabur. Ini baru sebahagian. Nampaknya walaun dan walalat kena boikot semua tak boleh pilih-pilih.



TNB pun ada pegangan saham Blackrock, bergelaplah rumah kau un 😭 pic.twitter.com/QoDoOE4D16 — MiLo SuaM (@milosuam) June 23, 2024

BlackRock Is Deeply Embedded In Our Economy

The US-based firm has been actively investing in Malaysia, with a current market value (MV) of US$4.3 billion or approximately RM24.7 billion.

This includes equity investments in listed companies amounting to RM18.7 billion and bonds worth RM7.9 billion.

According to BlackRock’s investment list in Malaysia, the banking sector comprises the three largest entities in which it has invested: Public Bank, with RM2.34 billion (2.75%), Maybank, with RM2.16 billion (1.88%), and CIMB, with RM1.42 billion (2.07%).

TNB ranks fourth with an investment of RM860 million (1.32%), followed by Metal Aluminium with RM625 million (1.62%), and CelcomDigi with RM526 million (1.03%).

Balancing Economic Interests and Political Sensitivities

Calling for a blanket ban on Blackrock’s investments is impractical and could have severe repercussions for our financial stability and daily lives.

Those demanding such actions should consider the potential impact on their own livelihoods and access to essential services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim criticized certain parties for politicizing the government’s decision to allow BlackRock to hold a stake in Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Anwar pointed out that the previous administration allowed Israeli ships to operate in Malaysian ports in 2002, calling out their hypocrisy and highlighting that he was the one who cancelled the deal.

On MAHB, he said the deal was initially discussed with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading global infrastructure investment firm, and it was only later that BlackRock said it would acquire GIP.

Perdana Menteri, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim menyelar tindakan pihak-pihak tertentu yang menjadikan keputusan kerajaan membenarkan firma BlackRock memiliki pegangan dalam Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) sebagai isu politik. pic.twitter.com/Pb7oUcH05q — Suara Madani (@suaramadani_) June 22, 2024

