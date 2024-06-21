[Watch] The Broken Promise Of A Used Car: A Single Mother’s Shattered Dreams And Lost Savings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A single mother’s dreams of owning a dependable vehicle for herself and her family were shattered when the used car she purchased broke down just a week after driving it off the lot.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her harrowing experience on TikTok through the account of Bro Wong, a well-known figure in the used car industry.

The single mother had invested over RM51,000 in the hopes of securing a reliable mode of transportation.

However, her trust was misplaced as the car dealer allegedly misled her about the vehicle’s condition and warranty.

When she approached the sales advisor about the car’s issues, they refused to take responsibility, claiming that the vehicle did not come with a warranty.

The Deceptive Tactics of a Dishonest Dealer

Desperate for help, the woman reached out to Bro Wong, who is known for his expertise in the used car buying process.

Upon investigating the matter, Bro Wong discovered that the woman had also been deceived about the loan payment amount.

The dealer had allegedly written the interest rate in a misleading manner on the calculation form, making it appear as a four percent rate when it was actually nine percent.

This discrepancy resulted in a staggering difference of RM280 in the monthly payment compared to the original agreed-upon price.

Furthermore, the car was revealed to be a 2013 model, contrary to the dealer’s claim of it being a 2014 model.

This revelation only added to the woman’s distress and sense of betrayal.

A Cautionary Tale for Used Car Buyers

Bro Wong advises people to exercise extreme caution when purchasing used vehicles.

He emphasized the importance of obtaining a warranty, even if it is just for a single day, and ensuring that all agreements are in writing rather than relying on verbal promises.

“Nothing leaves the shop without a warranty unless it’s cheap,” Bro Wong stated in his video.

“This video aims to serve as a warning to prevent others from falling victim to similar scams in the future.”

As the woman grapples with the financial and emotional toll of her shattered dreams, her story serves as a rallying cry for change.

In a world where mobility is a necessity, no one should have to endure the pain and hardship of being deceived in their pursuit of a reliable vehicle.



