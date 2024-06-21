BAM’s Bold Vision: Smashing Into The Top 3 Badminton Powerhouses By 2028

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that signals a new era for Malaysian badminton, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has declared its ambitious goal to become one of the top three badminton powerhouses in the world by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The announcement comes as a bold statement of intent from a nation that has long been a formidable force in the sport but has yet to clinch that elusive Olympic gold medal in badminton.

BAM President Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria acknowledged that Malaysia has celebrated remarkable successes in the past, including producing world champions like Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, and the emergence of young men’s doubles pairs, the association cannot afford to rest on its laurels.

A Moment of Reflection: Pearly Tan glances at her trusted partner, M. Thinaah, after conceding a point during the Petronas Malaysia Open 2024. In the face of adversity, their unbreakable bond and shared determination to bounce back stronger shine through, epitomizing the spirit of Malaysian badminton. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“The badminton landscape is evolving rapidly, and we must adapt and continue to innovate to stay ahead of the curve,” Norza emphasized in a press conference at Petronas Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur today (21 June).

“If we don’t embrace these changes and proactively pursue transformation, we risk falling behind and losing our position among the world’s leading badminton nations.”

To achieve this ambitious target, BAM has partnered with private consulting firm Pemandu Associates.

The partnership will focus on enhancing the association’s operations, strengthening the local badminton ecosystem, and implementing improvements to tackle future challenges head-on.

Analyzing, Workshopping, and Solving BAM’s Path to Badminton Dominance

Pemandu Associates will comprehensively review BAM’s core operational areas, including the Technical Department, Player Development and Management, Financial Management, Governance, and Performance Management.

This collaboration is a testament to BAM’s commitment to making tough decisions and taking the necessary steps to elevate the national badminton squad to new heights.

Pemandu Chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jala expressed confidence that the goal of securing a top-three position within the next five years is not an impossible feat. “Five years is sufficient for Pemandu.

“Currently, we will go through three phases: analysis, workshop, and solutions,” the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Performance Management and Delivery Unit (PEMANDU) explained.

Words of Wisdom: Coach Wong Tat Meng imparts his guidance to star shuttler Lee Zii Jia during the intense Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024, fueling the young athlete’s determination to soar to new heights and bring glory to the nation. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Smashing Through Barriers: Renewed Hope for Olympic Gold and Thomas Cup Glory

The road to badminton glory has been long and winding for Malaysia.

Despite producing exceptional talents and consistently challenging for top honours, the nation has yet to taste the ultimate success – an Olympic gold medal in badminton.

The pain of falling short in the Thomas Cup, the prestigious men’s team championship, also lingers in the hearts of Malaysian badminton fans.

However, with BAM’s unwavering determination and the strategic partnership with Pemandu Associates, there is renewed hope that Malaysia will finally smash through these barriers and cement its place among the badminton elite.

The journey ahead may be challenging, but the dream of standing atop the podium with Olympic gold medals gleaming around Malaysian shuttlers’ necks has never felt more within reach.

