UTAR Student’s Insight Magazine Takes The World By Storm At Indigo Design Award 2024

Ng Rou Qi, a second-year Graphic Design student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), has proven that Malaysian talent knows no bounds.

Her award-winning project, Insight Magazine, earned her a Bronze award at the prestigious Indigo Design Award 2024 and put Malaysia on the map in the world of graphic design.

Insight Magazine is a testament to Malaysian students’ exceptional talent and vision.

Ng’s ability to seamlessly blend the vibrant world of K-pop with the nostalgic funk of the Y2K era showcases her unique perspective and creative prowess.

Through her innovative design, she has created a visually stunning and intellectually engaging publication that is capturing the hearts and minds of readers around the globe.

This award-winning publication fearlessly fuses the electric energy of K-pop with the nostalgic charm of the Y2K era, creating a visual experience like no other. (Pix: Indigo Award)

Shining Bright Amidst Challenges

As we look to the future, we can be confident that Malaysian students will continue to excel globally, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and leaving a lasting impact on their chosen fields.

Despite recent concerns about Malaysia’s falling education standards, achievements like Ng’s are a powerful reminder that our students have the talent, resilience, and determination to overcome challenges and shine on the world stage.

With the support and encouragement of their communities and the nation as a whole, their achievements are limitless.

So, let us celebrate Ng’s remarkable accomplishment and Insight Magazine’s success, knowing that it is just the beginning of the incredible journey that lies ahead for Malaysian students.

With their talent, passion, and determination, they will continue making waves and inspiring the world with their creativity and innovation.

Please join me in congratulating the 4 young Malaysians who have been accepted into Harvard College Class of 2028 this year. 3 from Klang Valley, 1 from Johor and all of them have accomplished amazing things. It’s always refreshing to hear how our youth are getting things done 💪 pic.twitter.com/VBL6ED3HYz — Nadiah Wan (@lapetitemaligne) April 7, 2024

