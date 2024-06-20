KL Restaurant Serves RM2 Vegetarian Meals To Thousands Daily

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For the past 16 years, a remarkable story of kindness and perseverance has unfolded in Kuala Lumpur’s heart.

V Fortune Land Vegetarian Cafe, nestled in Taman Kok Lian, Jalan Ipoh, serves affordable RM2 vegetarian meals to nearly a thousand people daily.

It provides a lifeline to those in need and is a shining example of compassion in action.

Straits Times wrote that the restaurant, run by 64-year-old Richard So and his relatives, was born out of a desire to give back to the community.

Despite the challenges of maintaining such low prices, the family, who also operates over 70 shoe stores, has never wavered in their commitment to this noble cause.

So’s dedication to the restaurant is truly inspiring.

He personally selects and purchases the ingredients at the market every morning, often benefiting from the kindness of vendors who offer him lower prices.

He opts for seasonal vegetables to keep costs down when prices soar, ensuring that the RM2 meals remain accessible to all.

Persevering Through Challenges to Serve the Community

From humble beginnings serving around 100 people daily, V Fortune Land has grown to become a beacon of hope for many, attracting patrons from surrounding areas such as Sentul, Kepong, Jinjang, and Batu Caves.

Even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant continued to serve its community, providing a source of comfort and nourishment to those in need.

The restaurant’s history is a testament to So’s unwavering determination and big heart.

In the early years, he had to subsidize the restaurant with RM5,000 to RM6,000 monthly from his shoe stores, but he refused to give up on his mission.

He found a way to keep the restaurant afloat by encouraging customers to bring their own containers and offering takeaway meals at a slightly higher price of RM2.50.

Uplifting the Underprivileged

Today, V Fortune Land is not just a place to get a cheap meal; it symbolises hope and a reminder that kindness still exists in this world.

Every day at 10 am, So distributes free meal boxes, allowing each person to take two until they run out.

This act of generosity has touched the lives of countless individuals, many of whom have come to rely on the restaurant’s support.

So’s belief in “fu bao,” the Buddhist concept of karmic reward, has been a guiding light throughout his journey.

He firmly believes that since opening the vegetarian restaurant, his family has been blessed with a smooth life, a testament to the power of giving and its positive impact on both the giver and the receiver.

In these challenging times, stories like V Fortune Land remind us of humanity’s inherent goodness.

So and his family have shown us that with compassion, determination, and a willingness to give back, we can make a difference in the lives of others and create a more caring and supportive society.

May their story inspire us all to look beyond our own needs and extend a helping hand to those around us, one meal at a time.

