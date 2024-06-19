From Viral Fighter To Beloved Shopkeeper: The Inspiring Journey Of Goh Yap Eng And His Cat, Meowbo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the bustling heart of Seberang Jaya, Penang, one small grocery store stands out for its longevity and the heart and soul behind its operations.

Goh Yap Eng, the viral shopkeeper of Kim Leong Mini Market, has become a local legend, not just for his business acumen but for his inspiring life story and his adorable cat, Meowbo.

Goh shot to fame after a video of him defending his store from a drunken customer went viral.

The incident, which became known as the “one by one” incident, showcased Goh’s courage and quick thinking.

A Humble Hero: Goh’s Dedication to His Store and Community

Despite the dramatic nature of the event, Goh remains humble.

“The fight had nothing to do with race or drunkenness,” he explains.

“Malaysians must live in harmony.”

Goh inherited the store from his father and has been in the grocery business for 34 years.

He started helping his father after dropping out of school at Form 1, a decision driven by necessity rather than passion.

“I missed out on a lot of my youth,” he reflects, “but I have no regrets. I had to do it.”

Amidst Fierce Competition, Dedication and a Feline Friend Keep This Shopkeeper Going

Running the shop is no small feat.

With operating costs of RM8,000 per month, Goh generates a business turnover of RM12,000 to RM15,000.

Despite the minimal profits on subsidized items like sugar (8 cents per kilogram) and cooking oil (10 cents per kilogram), he has survived thanks to exceptional customer service and strategic opening hours.

“We used to open at 8 am, but customers only came in at night, so we changed our hours from 6 pm to late night,” Goh explains.

“It’s very tiring, but it’s what we must do.”

The shop’s survival amidst fierce competition is a testament to Goh’s dedication.

“There are many supermarkets and grocery stores around, but we’ve managed to stay afloat because of our loyal customers,” he says gratefully.

His commitment to his customers means he has little time for personal hobbies, like his love for motorbikes, or even spending time with Meowbo, the cat he took in eight years ago.

Meowbo has become a beloved figure in the store.

She is often seen lounging around and providing a comforting presence.

“She’s part of the family,” Goh smiles.

A Viral Incident, A Harrowing Detention, and a Call for Harmony

Following the viral incident, Goh was arrested and detained for two days, an experience he describes as harrowing.

“I couldn’t sleep and never want it to happen again,” he shares.

Goh advises those who learn martial arts to use their skills wisely. “Martial arts are not for starting fights.

And don’t make it a racial issue,” he urges.

His message is clear: peace and understanding must prevail.

Goh’s story, as shared on BFM Radio’s “Bu$y Finding Modal – Episode 13,” is a testament to the resilience and spirit of small business owners.

His journey, filled with sacrifices and unwavering commitment, is a reminder of the power of perseverance and community spirit.

