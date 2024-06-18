[Watch] The Toll Of Kindness: Good Samaritan Driver Faces Unexpected Roadblock

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where acts of kindness often go unnoticed, a recent incident at a highway toll booth has sparked a conversation about the challenges faced by those who go out of their way to help others.

The story, captured on a female driver’s dashcam and shared on Facebook, has divided netizens in their opinions.

The video shows the female driver struggling to pass through the toll booth due to a malfunctioning SmartTAG sensor.

Despite attempting to use two different Touch ‘n Go cards, the toll gate remains closed, leaving her frustrated and stuck.

Just as she considers switching to another lane, a kind-hearted Malay female driver from behind her steps out to offer assistance, paying the toll on her behalf.

Touched by the stranger’s generosity, the female driver proceeds through the toll gate, only to later realize that her helpful companion was unable to use the same card to pass through herself.

The video ends without showing how the good Samaritan finally got through the toll booth.

Divided Opinions: Praise, Criticism, and Technicalities

The incident has elicited a mix of reactions from the public, with many praising the Malay female driver for her selflessness and sharing their experiences of being helped or helping others at toll booths.

One user commented, “I wish good people a peaceful life. I once helped a stuck car pay the toll to pass through the highway.”

However, some have criticized the driver who received help for not returning the favour.

“Personally, I think that since she helped you through, you should have stopped with double signals on the right and used your card for her. How can you just drive away after she helped you through?” questioned one concerned user.

Others have pointed out that the good Samaritan’s inability to pass through the toll booth herself may have been due to a technicality rather than a malfunction.

Some said that a Touch n Go card could not be used twice in a short period of time at toll gates, shedding light on the possible reason behind the unexpected roadblock.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.