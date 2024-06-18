Eggs-actly The Issue: PM Anwar’s 3-Cent Egg Price Drop Sparks Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a time where every cent counts more than ever, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent announcement of a 3-cent reduction in egg prices has become the talk of the town.

The news broke during the Eid al-Adha festive season and was met with a cacophony of reactions—ranging from outright mockery to cautious optimism.

Fahmi boleh join maharaja lawak mega. PR anwar pun. Banyak lagi pencapaian dalam surat yg patut diboldkan. Ni kau pergi bold telur turun 3 sen. Mmg orang gelak je la.



Ngl. Menteri komunikasi patut reflect. Dari awal sampai sekarang. Mengecewakan https://t.co/VKogTzBBt1 — nenanue (@nenanue_) June 17, 2024

For many, this announcement was akin to a drop in the ocean, barely making a ripple in the turbulent waters of rising living costs.

Critics pointed out the meagre savings, with one social media user quipping, “Eat 40 eggs, and you save RM1.20—just enough to cover the hike in diesel prices!”

Scrambled Sentiments: Egg Price Drop Becomes Symbol of Economic Struggle

The announcement came as Malaysians braced for price hikes following the removal of blanket diesel subsidy, making the timing a double-edged sword.

However, supporters of the Prime Minister argue that every little bit helps.

“People don’t buy just one egg at a time,” they reason, “Buy a whole tray, and you save 90 cents. It adds up.”

They see this move as a step in the right direction, a small but significant effort to ease the burden on everyday Malaysians.

Yet, the scepticism remains palpable. “If a fried egg costs RM1.50 now, do you really think vendors will charge RM1.47?” a critic asked, highlighting the practical challenges of translating this price drop into real savings for consumers.

Satu family kalau makan sepapan telur seminggu, dapat la jimat RM36. Turun 3 sen ini, untung dekat kedai, walaupun telur murah, dapat jimat beratus, harga makanan berasas telur biasa takkan kurang pon harga. — Jibril (@JibrilZul) June 18, 2024

Some said that even if eggs are cheaper, the shops benefit by saving hundreds of ringgit while the price of egg-based dishes remains the same.

Additionally, some take offence that Anwar is hogging the limelight by announcing the good news while leaving others to announce the bad news.

This has led to further criticism of the government’s approach to communication and transparency.

Berita diesel naik : Amir Hamzah

Berita telur 3 sen turun : Anwar Ibrahim



Ringgit Turun : Faktor Luar

Ringgit Naik : Faktor Anwar sebut berbilliyun



Anwar jumpa Hamas dia claim credit

Anwar approve BlackRock dia taichi kepada Zafrul.



Berita baik semua Anwar nak umum.

Yang… — Anak Malaysia ✨🇲🇾 (@RMalanjum_) June 17, 2024

As the nation buzzes with debate, the underlying sentiment is clear: Malaysians are desperate for relief from rising costs and scrutinize every government move with a magnifying glass.

While seemingly trivial, the 3-cent egg price drop has become a symbol of the broader struggle between governmental policy and everyday reality.

READ MORE: Kopi Hainan Brews Controversy: 50 Sen Price Hike Amidst Rising Costs

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.