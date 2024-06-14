Fan Bingbing Dazzles In Nyonya Costume At Malacca Tourism Year Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The anticipation was palpable as fans eagerly awaited Fan Bingbing, the Goodwill Ambassador for Malacca Tourism Year.

At around 10 am today (14 June), the internationally renowned movie star made her grand entrance in the Red House area of the ancient city, looking resplendent in a pink Nyonya top, blue skirt, and a big red flower bun.

The crowd erupted in cheers, with fans shouting, “Fan Bingbing, you are so beautiful!”, “Fan Bingbing, I love you!”, “Sister is so beautiful!” and “Welcome to Malacca!”

The warmth and enthusiasm of the fans were a testament to Fan’s immense popularity and the excitement surrounding her visit.

Fan began her appearance by taking photos at the high Red House Observation Deck, where she momentarily greeted the people on the ground.

She waved, clasped her hands, and made a heart sign, allowing the crowd to capture the perfect shot of their beloved star.

The actress then descended the stairs of the Stadthuys to the ground stage, where she met the crowd up close, much to their delight.

A Goddess Among Her Adoring Fans:

Despite the scorching heat and the massive turnout, Fan maintained her signature smile and graciously greeted the crowd throughout her first public event in Malacca.

Her friendliness and approachability earned her praise from the numerous fans in attendance.

One of the event’s highlights was when Fan took photos with about 30 lucky fans from home and abroad.

She accommodated all requests, whether it was for autographs, selfies, or videos, making it an unforgettable experience for these fortunate individuals.

Nyonya Cuisine and Cultural Exploration Follow Enthusiastic Meet and Greet

The Fan Bingbing fan meeting at the Stadthuys (also known as the Red Square) lasted approximately half an hour.

It successfully drew fans and tourists from all over Malaysia, China, Europe, and the United States.

The actress’s fair skin, stunning makeup, and generous temperament had fans constantly referring to her as a “goddess.”

Following the meet and greet, Fan and her team drove to a Nyonya restaurant on Heeren Street (also known as Holland Street).

She then hopped on a tricycle to make her way to the “The Empress of China” mural on Jonker Street, where she presided over the unveiling ceremony.

