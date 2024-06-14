Discover The New Side Of Blue: 1664 BRUT Elevates Malaysia’s Beer Scene

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Beer lovers, brace yourselves for a revolutionary experience as 1664 introduces its latest masterpiece, 1664 BRUT.

With a crisp and golden allure, this new premium lager is designed to captivate modern beer enthusiasts and elevate every drinking occasion.

1664 BRUT isn’t just another beer; it’s an invitation to “Discover the New Side of Blue.”

With its refreshing and easy-drinking profile, this lager transcends the ordinary, offering a symphony of sensations that leave you yearning for more.

Elevating Malaysian Nights with a Crisp, Golden Twist

True to 1664’s legacy, it turns simple pleasures into extraordinary experiences.

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director at Carlsberg Malaysia, said the Danish brewer is thrilled to introduce 1664 BRUT to Malaysian beer enthusiasts.

“As a premium wheat beer, 1664 is already well-recognized in the market. Our new campaign, ‘Discover the New Side of Blue,’ invites Malaysians to experience a fresh offering from 1664 – a crisp, golden premium lager.

“This innovation enriches our premium brew portfolio and complements our existing 1664 range, which includes 1664 Blanc, 1664 Rosé, and now 1664 BRUT, providing a diverse selection from wheat beer to lager.”

Pulyaeva added, “We are particularly proud that we are the first South-East Asian country to launch this exciting product. With its refreshingly crisp taste and iconic blue bottle, 1664 BRUT is the perfect companion to elevate any occasion.”

1664 BRUT is available in pints, cans, and draught at an ABV of 4.5%.

Whether you’re at a casual hangout or a weekend clubbing adventure, 1664 BRUT adds an extra twist to any occasion.

1664 BRUT, available in pints, cans, and draught at 4.5% ABV, flaunts sleek packaging with a gold label against its iconic blue backdrop, embodying its vibrant spirit. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)



An Unforgettable Celebration

1664 BRUT’s grand debut recently lit up Kuala Lumpur with a spectacular consumer activation event at APW Bangsar.

This launch wasn’t just an introduction to the new lager but a full-blown celebration that transformed the venue into a playground of immersive experiences.

Guests were invited to discover the New Side of Blue, transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Attendees were welcomed into a stylish photo zone, perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy moments amidst the chic, blue-themed decor.

Personalised graffiti t-shirts added a creative flair, allowing guests to take home a unique event piece.

Arcade games provided a nostalgic touch, blending seamlessly with the modern, vibrant atmosphere.

Guests getting competitive over a tabletop Pong game, living the New Side of Blue. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



Attendees also savoured refreshing pints of 1664 BRUT, each sip setting the stage for an electrifying party atmosphere.

The crisp, golden lager was the perfect companion as the night unfolded into a vibrant celebration.

Whether dancing to the latest hits or chilling with friends, the event was a testament to 1664’s commitment to turning simple pleasures into extraordinary experiences. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The event featured a stellar daily line-up of local and international artists, including VaVa’s energetic beats, JB’s smooth rhythms, Cesqeaux’s dynamic performances, and Babychair’s eclectic sounds.

These artists and others transformed each evening into an unforgettable celebration, filling the air with infectious energy and making every moment memorable.

