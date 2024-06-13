“One By One” Match Ends In Handshake (Cat Says: Mission Accomplished)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media was abuzz with talk of the recent viral video that captured a fierce clash between the Taekwondo owner of a mini-mart and a drunken customer who later revealed himself to be a Karate black belt.

The intense confrontation left the Karate man floored and stunned the public.

Many wondered how the conflict would be resolved as both of them were arrested by the police after the video went viral.

The video popularized the phrase “one by one,” which was uttered during the fight.

The incident also fired the people’s imagination, inspiring a wave of creativity across social media platforms.

Spoof movie trailers and lampoon videos began to surface, with users putting their own humorous spin on the confrontation.

However, in a heartwarming twist, just nine days after the incident, social media was set ablaze once more – this time, with images of the two men shaking hands and making peace in the presence of a police officer.

To confirm the veracity of the photo circulating on social media and to obtain further details regarding the case, the media contacted the Seberang Perai Tengah Police District via their official WhatsApp media group.

However, Sin Chew reported that as of 8 pm on Wednesday (12 June), the police have yet to respond to the inquiries.

From Rivals to Role Models

The once-bitter rivals drew praise from the public for embracing the true essence of their martial arts training, setting an example for others to follow.

The path to reconciliation was not easy, as pride and ego had to be put aside in favour of understanding and forgiveness.

Furthermore, the Karate practitioner, who had been defeated in the initial confrontation, faced the additional challenge of being trolled and becoming the butt of jokes online.

Spoof movie trailers and lampoon videos began to surface, with users putting their own humorous spin on the confrontation.

The humiliation he endured was so severe that he felt compelled to come out and explain his side of the story, attempting to salvage his reputation and pride.

READ MORE: “I Have Black Belt In Karate” – Man In Viral Fight Says Would’ve Won If Not Drunk

READ MORE: [Watch] From Viral Fight To Virtual Mockery: Sober Karate Session Draws Ridicule

Rising Above Adversity

Despite the humiliation and mockery he endured, he seemed to rise above the negativity and extend a hand of friendship to his former adversary, demonstrating true strength of character.

The police played a crucial role in mediating the situation, ensuring that both parties had a chance to express their concerns and find common ground.

The cat that unexpectedly stole the limelight during the initial fight video was absent from the reconciliation.

The feline became famous after that, and many people took pictures of it, leaving many wondering about its present whereabouts and well-being.

READ MORE: Man Gets Punched At Penang Grocery Shop, But Busy Body Cat Steals Limelight

Kucing Kim Leong bila ada orang nak bertumbuk dengan tauke kedai:



"Okay, mari." pic.twitter.com/BPKaSh7uad — Muhammad Najib (@muhammadnajib79) June 6, 2024

As word of their reconciliation travelled far and wide, it ignited a spark of hope in the people’s hearts, fostering a belief that such acts of forgiveness and understanding could pave the way for a more harmonious and united nation.

Some even suggested that this spirit of reconciliation could inspire the upcoming Merdeka celebration and become its central theme.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.