MPO’s Symphonic Anime 5: A Melodic Journey Through Iconic Anime Soundtracks

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to captivate anime enthusiasts once again with its fifth anime concert, Symphonic Anime 5.

This highly anticipated event will take place on Friday (28 June) and Saturday (29 June) at 8.30 pm at the prestigious Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

With limited tickets still available, fans are encouraged to secure their seats for this unforgettable musical experience.

Under the baton of Singaporean conductor Joshua Tan, the MPO will transport the audience on a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic retro anime soundtracks.

A Nostalgic Journey Through Childhood Anime Favorites

From Shunsuke Kikuchi’s Dragon Ball Medley to Hayao Miyazaki’s Pokemon: Lugia’s Song, the concert will take fans on a nostalgic journey through the sounds of their favorite childhood anime.

Yasuharu Takanashi’s Sailormoon: Moon Prism Power Makeup will transport the audience back to the magical world of the Sailor Guardians, while Ikimono Gakari’s Naruto: Bluebird will evoke the thrilling adventures of the beloved ninja series.

These cherished old-school Japanese manga series have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, and the MPO is ready to bring those memories to life through music.

The second half of the concert will showcase recent anime works, highlighting the continued evolution and popularity of the genre.

Joe Hisaishi’s enthralling The Tale of Princess Kaguya will captivate the audience with its ethereal beauty, while Kohta Yamamoto’s Attack on Titan will bring the intensity and drama of the post-apocalyptic series to the stage.

An Evening of Emotion and Whimsy

Fujihara’s whimsical Mixed Nuts from ‘Spy X Family’ will add a touch of lightheartedness and fun to the evening, showcasing the diverse range of emotions found in modern anime.

The concert will also feature two emotionally charged songs composed by the acclaimed rock band Radwimps.

Sparkle, from the critically acclaimed 2016 Japanese animated romantic fantasy film directed by Makoto Shinkai, Your Name, will tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

Also, get ready to be swept off your feet as the audience is serenaded by the lush orchestration of Grand Escape, straight from the 2019 romantic fantasy masterpiece, Weathering With You.

These tracks showcase the raw emotional punch of anime music, forging deep, lasting connections with every listener.

Rina-Hime: The Enchanting Voice of Anime

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, Selangor-born singer and songwriter Rina-Hime will lend her captivating vocals to select songs throughout the concert.

With her deep passion for Japanese pop rock music and her mesmerizing covers of anime songs, Rina-Hime’s collaboration with the MPO is sure to leave the audience spellbound.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the magical world of anime through the power of live orchestral music.

Symphonic Anime 5 at DFP promises to be a musical treat that will transport fans back to the films and animated series they love, evoking cherished memories and creating new ones to treasure.

