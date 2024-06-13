Malaysia’s Hospitality Industry Embraces A Sustainable Future

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new dawn is breaking in the world of hospitality.

The industry, long associated with opulence and indulgence, is embarking on a transformative journey towards sustainability.

This shift is not just a trend but a profound commitment to preserving Malaysia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for future generations.

Recently, at the “Sustainable Horizons: Mapping the Path in Hospitality” event—a collaborative effort by Booking.com Malaysia and environmental advocacy group Eco-STEPS Malaysia held in Kuala Lumpur—industry leaders and sustainability advocates gathered to share insights and strategies for a greener future.

The event showcased the commitment of Malaysian hospitality professionals to sustainable practices and featured a lineup of inspiring speakers.

The Green Report Card

Branavan Aruljothi, Cluster Head for Booking.com Malaysia, unveiled the highly anticipated Sustainability Travel Report 2024 findings.

The report’s findings suggest that Malaysian travellers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and actively seeking eco-friendly options when planning their trips.

This trend is not unique to Malaysia, as the survey reveals similar patterns across the 34 countries and over 31,550 travellers included in the study.

Branavan highlights that Malaysian hotels stand to gain significantly by embracing eco-friendly practices, noting, “Sustainability is no longer a niche market; it’s a necessity. Hotels prioritising green initiatives will see improved sales and distribution as more travellers seek responsible travel choices.”

Branavan’s emphasis on the importance of hotels embracing sustainable practices is well-founded.

As travellers become more environmentally aware, they will likely favour accommodations that align with their values.

Practical Steps to Green Glory

Jasline Ng, an expert in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure standards, said sustainable policies and processes alone are insufficient; engaging and empowering people is equally crucial.

She stresses the importance of involving top management and frontline staff in the sustainability journey.

This can be achieved through regular training and awareness programs, encouraging employee participation in sustainability initiatives, and recognizing and rewarding outstanding contributions.

Ng, who is the Sustainability Manager at Greenview, also highlights the role of guests in driving sustainability in the hospitality industry.

By educating guests about the hotel’s sustainability efforts and providing them with opportunities to participate, such as through recycling programs or eco-friendly room options, hotels can foster a sense of shared responsibility and encourage sustainable behaviours beyond the hotel premises.

The Certification Jungle

Luigi Mazzaglia, a prominent figure in the sustainable tourism industry, emphasizes the importance of hotels obtaining the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification.

As the Founder and General Manager of Vireo SRL, a leading sustainability consulting firm, Mazzaglia has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of the GSTC certification on hotels and the industry as a whole.

The GSTC certification is a rigorous and comprehensive process that requires hotels to meet stringent criteria across multiple dimensions of sustainability.

These dimensions include environmental impact, social responsibility, and economic viability.

Hotels must demonstrate a genuine commitment to reducing their carbon footprint, minimizing waste, conserving resources, and supporting local communities.

Mazzaglia stresses that the GSTC standards are not merely a checklist but a holistic approach to sustainability.

“The GSTC standards are comprehensive and globally recognized,” he said.

“They provide a clear framework for hotels to follow, ensuring that their sustainability practices are not only effective but also transparent and accountable.”

The RuMa’s Journey: A Case Study in Sustainability

Daniyal Ng, Hotel Manager at The RuMa Hotel & Residences, shares an inspiring narrative of the hotel’s path to sustainability.

His dual role as an educator and industry advisor further bridges the gap between academic theories and practical applications.

Under his leadership, The RuMa has received numerous accolades for its commitment to sustainability, including becoming the first hotel in Peninsular Malaysia to obtain the GSTC certification.

Daniyal reflects, “Our journey began with a simple question: How can we make a positive impact?

“By engaging our staff and fostering a culture of sustainability, we’ve set new industry standards.”

A Collaborative Effort: Government, Industry, and Travellers Unite for a Greener Future

In conclusion, the insights from industry leaders and advocates underscore the growing importance of sustainability in the Malaysian travel industry.

As travellers increasingly seek out eco-friendly options, hotels prioritising sustainability are well-positioned to benefit from improved sales and distribution.

By embracing green initiatives and effectively communicating their efforts, Malaysian hotels can contribute to a more sustainable future and secure a competitive advantage in an evolving market.

The government and tourism authorities can also support and encourage adopting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

They can foster a more environmentally friendly tourism sector by providing incentives, guidelines, and recognition for hotels that meet specific sustainability criteria.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.