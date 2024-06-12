[Watch] Fire Mishap In Cheras’ “Mini Hong Kong” On The 28th Floor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dramatic turn of events, the M Vertica condominium, known locally as “Mini Hong Kong” due to its high density and towering structures standing at 50 stories, was the scene of a minor fire just days ago.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.30 am on 9 June on the 28th floor of Tower A, just several hundred meters from the Maluri LRT/MRT station.

A resident who lives above the affected unit filmed the incident.

The video showed people leaving their units and trying to exit the building, but the lifts were not working due to the fire.

The video then shows the unit where the fire started.

It was reportedly caused by an irresponsible resident throwing a cigarette from an upper floor, which then landed on cardboard boxes on the lower unit’s balcony, igniting a blaze.

Community Concerns and Safety Measures

Fortunately, there were no injuries as the fire was quickly contained.

However, the incident has raised serious concerns about safety and the behaviour of some residents.

Comments from local residents and social media users highlight the community’s frustration.

One user expressed dismay over the incident, while another lamented the frequent occurrence of cigarette butts being discarded carelessly.

They also noted that only the firefighter lift could be used during such emergencies, emphasizing the importance of fire safety training and preparedness.

The incident has also sparked discussions about the necessity of smoke detectors in all areas of the units, as pointed out by another resident who noted that the first person to notice the fire was actually from the unit above.

7 BENDA YG MESTI ADA DI SETIAP RUMAH



Sebagai ketua keluarga kau mesti ambil tahu soal keselamatan rumah. Kena tahu semua risiko keselamatan dan perlu urus risiko2 itu. Dapatkan barang2 ni jika masih tiada:



1) Smoke detector

2) Fire extinguisher

3) Fire blanket

4) First aid kit pic.twitter.com/rFKuATH1Bj — L ☀️ Q (@numloq) January 17, 2020

