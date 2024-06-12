Malaysia Bids Adieu To Simon Mohan, The Indian Singer Who Mastered Chinese Melodies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian music scene has lost a true icon, a man whose voice transcended boundaries and whose spirit embodied the very essence of unity in diversity.

Simon Mohan, the Indian-Chinese singer who captured the hearts of millions with his soulful renditions in Chinese and his groundbreaking Mandarin albums in the 1990s, passed away at 64.

China Press reported that Simon passed away at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (11 June) at around 11 am.

The singer, whose real name was Elanjselvan VM Mohan, had been battling health issues, including a recent mild stroke that had prompted him to stay with his family in Kuala Lumpur.

The news of Simon’s passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and beyond as fans and fellow artists mourn the loss of a true legend.

A close friend and fellow singer revealed that he and Simon would meet for tea every month, a testament to their deep bond.

He also shed light on Simon’s recent health struggles, noting that despite his recovery from a stroke in April, the singer’s hands and feet remained a little stiff.

A Harmonious Blend: Simon’s Life and Music Intertwined with Malaysia’s Multicultural Tapestry

Born in Tualang, Perak, Mohan’s journey to becoming a multilingual maestro began early in life.

His fluency in Chinese honed from his primary school days and interactions with his Chinese neighbours, laid the foundation for his unique musical style.

Simon’s linguistic prowess extended beyond Mandarin.

He also mastered Cantonese and Hakka, a testament to his deep connection with the Chinese community.

Simon’s musical career took off in 1983 when he settled in Ipoh and caught the attention of several local record companies.

His innate ability to perform in a Chinese style set him apart from his contemporaries, and he soon became a sought-after artist.

Over the years, Simon released a series of Chinese-style albums, numerous Chinese albums, and New Year’s compilations, cementing his reputation in the local music scene.

Love, Loss, and Resilience: The Untold Story

Simon’s personal life reflected his multicultural spirit.

He married a Malaysian Chinese and had two sons, further strengthening his ties to the Chinese community.

However, in 2012, Simon made the selfless decision to retire from the entertainment industry to care for his ailing wife.

He returned to showbiz only after her passing in 2017, showcasing his resilience and dedication to his craft.

Simon’s sons, Krisna and Rajini, remember their father as a musical icon, friend, and confidant.

“We talked about anything, travelled and looked for good food to eat together. He was not your conventional father figure and was very good to us,” Krisna shared, painting a picture of a man who was as warm and loving in his personal life as he was talented on stage.

Meanwhile, artists across the Malaysian music industry have come together to pay tribute to the man who touched many lives with his music and spirit.

A Farewell Befitting a Legend

As the music community mourns the loss of this extraordinary talent, plans are underway to honour Simon’s life and legacy.

His body will be transported back to his home in Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, where a three-day wake will be held before the funeral on Saturday (15 June).

It is a fitting tribute to a man who touched so many lives with his music and spirit and whose memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In a world often divided by language and culture, Simon stood as a shining example of the power of music to unite and inspire.

As we bid farewell to this multilingual maestro, let us celebrate his life, his music, and the indelible mark he has left on the soundtrack of our nation’s history.

The family invites friends, fans, and well-wishers to pay their final respects at his home in Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, where a three-day wake will be held before the funeral. (Pix: China Press)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.