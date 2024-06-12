Kopi Hainan Brews Controversy: 50 Sen Price Hike Amidst Rising Costs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bittersweet announcement, Kopi Hainan, a household name in the Malaysian coffee scene, has informed its valued customers of an impending price hike.

Starting 15 July, the price of their “original” 22oz Kopi Hainan drink will increase by 50 sen across all branches in Malaysia.

The news has been met with a blend of reactions from the coffee-loving community.

The announcement’s timing, coinciding with the surge in diesel prices, has also raised eyebrows.

Loyal Patrons Divided: Seeking Answers and Accountability

Some patrons, like Nur Maizatul Adawiyah, remain steadfast in their loyalty, stating, “Noted and understood. I will continue to seek out Kopi Hainan.”

Others, however, are brewing with questions and concerns, trying to understand the reasons behind the price adjustment.

Mohamad Rizan Abdul, a curious customer, wonders, “Because the cost of raw materials has risen? Is the milk tin bigger now? Did the plastic cups change to aluminium? Are there fewer coffee beans?”

Amidst the bubbling discussions, some customers have even called for an investigation by the authorities.

Yuzaidi Yussof tags the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), and Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC), urging them to investigate the matter.

Aziz La Tahzan muses, “The cost of raw materials has long risen, but prices are only being increased now, and it happens to coincide with the rise in diesel prices. Is this all a coincidence?”

KOPI NAIK HARGA SEBAB DIESEL?



Nak percaya @NaratifRakyat ke, nak percaya tuan kedai sendiri?



Korang fikir lah sendiri.



Naratif Rakyat: Kopi Hainan: pic.twitter.com/ih78JYlgw4 — YBudi (@ybperpaduan) June 11, 2024

Kopi Hainan’s Clarification: A Bittersweet Brew of Empathy and Skepticism

Kopi Hainan has quickly clarified that the price increase is unrelated to the recent diesel price hike.

They added that the price increase applies only to the original menu; the prices of other menu items remain the same.

Instead, they attribute it to the long-standing rise in the costs of raw materials such as milk, plastic cups, and, most recently, coffee beans from their suppliers.

Aman MJ suggests that Kopi Hainan should have provided a more detailed press release to address these concerns.

“This is what should have been included in your press release, not just a simple statement like that,” he advises.

Despite the brewing controversy, some customers remain empathetic.

M Azwan Kamarudin Omar reassures, “Don’t worry, Kopi Hainan. We understand the cruelty of the expensive government.”

As the froth settles, it remains to be seen how this price hike will impact Kopi Hainan’s loyal customer base.

Will the aroma of their beloved coffee continue to draw in patrons, or will the bitter aftertaste of the 50 sen increase leave a lingering dissatisfaction?

Only time will tell.

Ripple Effect: Across Industries, Prices Surge

Kopi Hainan is not alone in this predicament.

Many businesses across various sectors have also announced price increases, reflecting the nation’s broader economic challenges.

However, unlike Kopi Hainan, which attributed its price hike to the rising costs of raw materials, many of these businesses directly cite the recent diesel price hike as the primary reason for their price adjustments.

On Sunday (9 June), the government set the diesel price in Peninsular Malaysia at RM3.35 per litre starting Monday, in line with the implementation of the fuel subsidy readjustment.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that the pricing was determined according to the market price without subsidies, based on the average for May 2024 using the ‘Automatic Pricing Mechanism’ formula.

READ MORE: Diesel Costs RM3.35/Litre Starting Today, Have You Received Cash Aid From Budi Madani?

From heavy machinery rentals to transportation services, the ripple effect of rising costs is being felt far and wide.

Some equipment rental is seeing price hikes of RM300 to more than RM800.

This includes excavators, which now rent for as high as RM779 from RM500 previously, and lorries, which have seen a similar increase.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.