[Watch] From Viral Fight To Virtual Mockery: Sober Karate Session Draws Ridicule

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the wake of the highly publicized altercation between a Penang grocery store owner and a customer, the latter has again found himself in the spotlight.

The customer, who had previously stated that he held a black belt in karate, recently uploaded a video on social media showcasing his martial arts skills.

The customer’s attempt to showcase his karate skills was accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, somewhat reminiscent of the iconic theme song from the Rocky film series.

However, instead of garnering praise, the video has drawn derision from netizens.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, but the response was far from what he had anticipated.

Netizens wasted no time mocking the man’s skills, and many questioned the legitimacy of his claimed black belt status.

Mockery, Sympathy, and Calls for Reconciliation

One user commented, “Martial arts is about discipline, not acting like a drunk gangster. A belt and shirt don’t make you a true practitioner. When you’re wrong, admit it instead of twisting the story.”

Others urged the public to refrain from further trolling, with one user stating, “Guys, stop trolling him. A mistake happened. Are we gaining anything by doing this? He would learn the lessons. Just stop it!”

Amidst the criticism, some users offered constructive suggestions.

Justin Tan commented, “I think the best thing for them to do is to reconcile, shake hands, and make a video with some public service message about not fighting, then make that video viral. Can get Ann Joo and KFC to sponsor the video.”

Another user, Alfian Ahmad Reborn, expressed sympathy for the customer, saying, “Kesian uncle ni. Tak sampai hati nak troll. Harap2 lps ni dia stop mabuk2 and kacau org. Dan jadi lebih baik. Kita ramai2 doakan dia jadi lebih baik.” (I feel sorry for this uncle. I don’t have the heart to troll him. Hopefully, after this, he will stop getting drunk and disturbing others. And become better. Let’s pray for him to improve.)

Intoxicated Confidence: Customer’s Sober Victory Claim Falls Flat

The original incident occurred last week and involved a physical confrontation between the store owner, a former Taekwondo coach, and the customer.

The customer, who admitted to being intoxicated at the time, claimed that he would have emerged victorious had he been sober, citing his karate expertise.

READ MORE: “I Have Black Belt In Karate” – Man In Viral Fight Says Would’ve Won If Not Drunk

The incident has sparked discussions about the true essence of martial arts and the importance of humility and discipline.

As the story unfolds, it reminds us that real-life and social media actions can have far-reaching consequences.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.