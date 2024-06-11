[Watch] Cheque-mated: An iPhone Seller’s Harrowing Tale Of A Bounced Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a gripping account that has shocked the online community, an iPhone seller has come forward to share his harrowing experience of being scammed during what seemed like a routine deal.

The seller, known as Salam Mokhtar, took to the platform to detail the scammers’ intricate web of deceit and remind the public of the perils lurking in the virtual marketplace.

The story began innocently: One day at 4 am, a buyer named Henry contacted Salam via Facebook.

Henry expressed interest in purchasing an iPhone, initially offering RM6,000.

Salam stood his ground and quoted his best price of RM 6,550, to which Henry agreed.

The conversation then shifted to WhatsApp, where Henry inquired if Salam had a Public Bank account, claiming he needed it to secure an 8% cashback.

Not having one, Salam agreed to open an account the following day, and they settled on a meeting point at Evo Mall in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, at 3 pm.

A Scammer’s Blueprint

Little did Salam know that this was just the beginning of an elaborate scam.

At noon, he diligently opened a Public Bank account with a deposit of RM20 and waited for the temporary ID to activate online banking.

As the agreed-upon meeting time approached, Henry suddenly requested a change of location to Pearl Point, Jalan Klang Lama, citing proximity to the seller’s location.

Trusting Henry’s words, he obliged.

Upon arriving at Pearl Point, Henry revealed that his assistant would collect the iPhone and requested Salam’s Public Bank account number for payment.

Salam, now suspecting a potential scam, temporarily allayed his doubts when he saw the payment reflected in his account.

The Cheque Mate

However, he was unaware Henry had paid using a cheque, a crucial detail that would soon unravel the scam.

The plot thickened when Anne Wong contacted him, claiming to be Henry’s assistant.

They met in front of McDonald’s at Pearl Point, where Salam handed over the iPhone.

He captured the exchange on his Insta360 Go 3 camera, which went unnoticed by Wong due to its small size.

The next day, as he attempted to transfer the funds from his Public Bank account to his company account, he was shocked to discover that the balance was insufficient.

The Bitter Aftermath: Silence, Betrayal, and Hard-Learned

Upon checking the transaction history, he realized Henry had deposited the payment via cheque, which was still floating in the account.

In a brazen attempt to exploit Salam’s trust further, Henry inquired about additional stock and agreed to a second deal worth RM 18,500 for four iPhones.

He played along, fully aware of the scam, hoping to catch the scammers if the cheque bounced.

As feared, the cheque bounced at 3 pm, prompting the seller to file a police report at the Petaling Jaya police station.

As a warning to others, he took to social media to share the scammers’ details, including their contact numbers and the IMEI of the stolen iPhone.

In a heart-wrenching conclusion, Salam revealed that he had tried to bait the scammers for three days after the cheque bounced, but to no avail.

They had gone silent, leaving him with a bitter taste of betrayal and a hard-learned lesson.

A Chorus of Voices: Shared Pain and Solidarity

The seller’s story resonated with netizens, who expressed their sympathy and shared similar experiences.

Some users revealed that they had fallen victim to the same modus operandi, highlighting the pervasiveness of cheque scams in the online marketplace.

The shared experiences show that the seller’s ordeal was not an isolated incident but rather a reflection of a larger problem plaguing the digital community.

Police reports lodged by previous victims of the cheque scam, their haunting words etched in stark black and white. (Pix: Facebook/Malaysia iPhone Users)

Some suggested taking a picture with the buyer as proof for future reference after selling or buying anything.

Others inquired if this means Public Bank users can cancel local cheques.

This question highlights the scammer’s insistence on using a Public Bank account, possibly exploiting a loophole or vulnerability in the bank’s system.

Salam replied that Public Bank’s app is more confusing than other banks’ as it lumps the floating money and balances together.

