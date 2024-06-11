Silenced But Not Defeated: China Press Perseveres Amidst Facebook Page Disappearance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world of Malaysian journalism was left reeling when the Facebook page of China Press, a prominent Chinese-language newspaper, suddenly disappeared from the platform recently.

With over 2.5 million followers, the page’s abrupt absence sent shockwaves through the media landscape, raising questions about its disappearance’s circumstances.

Undeterred by this setback, China Press has issued a heartfelt message to its dedicated fans, assuring them that its commitment to delivering news without fear or hindrance remains unwavering.

In a statement released on their website, the editors declared, “We continue to stand at the forefront of news without fear or obstacles – it’s not that we are no longer together, we are just meeting in a different way.”

Theories Abound in the Wake of the Facebook Vanishing Act

While the exact reasons behind the page’s disappearance remain unclear, speculation has been rife among media experts and netizens.

Some suggest that the removal could be linked to Facebook’s ongoing efforts to combat misinformation and regulate content on its platform.

Others point to potential technical glitches or violations of the social media giant’s complex algorithms and policies.

A solitary figure stands at a newsstand in the heart of Ipoh, his hands grasping a copy of China Press. China Press’s continuing legacy is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the power of the written word endures. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

China Press, however, has chosen to focus on the future, rallying its readers to reconnect through alternative channels.

In a heartfelt plea, the editors implored, “China Press needs your support. Please join China Press 2.0 – China Press Johoreans.”

The publication has temporarily relocated its Facebook presence to https://www.facebook.com/cpjohor, urging fans to join them on this new page.

In addition to logging in to the new Facebook page, fans are encouraged to join the China Press official WhatsApp platform.

China Press was founded in 1946, making it one of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.