Calling All Malaysian Mavericks: The James Dyson Award Awaits Your World-Changing Ideas

Attention, Malaysian innovators!

It is time for you to step up and show the world what our nation’s young minds are capable of.

As the James Dyson Award kicks off its 2024 competition, the stage is set for Malaysia’s budding inventors and engineers to shine on the global stage and impact society.

Malaysia is no stranger to the James Dyson Award.

In fact, our nation has a proud history of producing award-winning inventions that have captured the world’s attention.

From the MA-Pencil, a multifunctional pencil set designed to guide children with autism to write independently, to the WaterPod, a device that provides easy access to drinking water for sea nomads, Malaysian innovators have consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.

From Soapy to Stardom

But the James Dyson Award is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for young Malaysians to realise their dreams.

With a global prize fund of over RM5 million, the Award has supported more than 400 young inventors to date, providing them with the financial backing and exposure they need to bring their ideas to life.

Take Lim Zi Suen, for example, the 2023 National Winner for Malaysia.

Her invention, Soapy, is an educational toy designed to teach children the importance of proper handwashing.

This skill has become more crucial than ever after the global pandemic.

With the RM26,500 prize money, Lim hopes to expand her idea and collaborate with educational institutions to promote good hand hygiene practices among children.

But Lim is just one example of the incredible talent that exists within our nation’s borders.

SOAPY

Malaysia, National Winner 2023 🏅

Lim Zi Suen



Your Country Needs Your Ingenuity

As the 2024 competition opens for entries, Malaysia’s young innovators must step up to the plate and showcase their skills.

Whether you’re an engineering student with a groundbreaking idea or a design graduate with a passion for sustainability, the James Dyson Award is your chance to make a difference.

And let’s not forget, the James Dyson Award is not just about personal glory; it’s about using your skills and talents to tackle the pressing issues facing our world today.

From environmental crises to healthcare disparities, we face many challenges, but so too are the opportunities for innovation and change.

So, if you’re a young Malaysian with a world-changing idea, now is the time to take the leap.

Let’s rise to the challenge and show the world that Malaysia is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to innovation and design.

The future is in your hands, and the James Dyson Award is your ticket to making a difference.

